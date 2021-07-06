Investigator found ex-Duxbury hockey coach accused of sexual assault lied about relationship with another teacher, interactions with students

The investigative report, obtained by The Boston Globe on Tuesday, was launched late last year after Duxbury parents Joseph and Melissa Foley accused Blake, then a coach and middle school teacher, of raping their son Parker multiple times when he was a Duxbury Middle School student from 2005 through 2007. The Foleys alleged that the abuse only ended when Parker threatened Blake with a knife.

A lawyer hired by Duxbury Public Schools to investigate allegations of sexual assault found that longtime hockey coach John Blake was not credible after he allegedly lied about a sexual relationship with another teacher and said he didn’t remember the student he is accused of repeatedly molesting several years ago.

Though the Foleys first reported the allegations anonymously in 2018, they came forward to school officials and local police last November after their son died of an accidental overdose.

The lawyer in charge of the inquiry, Regina Ryan, determined there was no direct evidence of the alleged sexual abuse. But the 30-page report concluded that Blake — who made several statements contradicted by colleagues and former students — was not a reliable witness.

“Where Parker is deceased and there are no first-hand witnesses to the alleged sexual abuse, other than Mr. Blake, Mr. Blake’s credibility in denying the allegations is critical to these findings and conclusions,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, it is not that simple, as I have serious concerns regarding Mr. Blake’s credibility.”

The investigation drew on interviews with 16 individuals, including school administrators and former classmates of Parker. Throughout these interviews, colleagues of Blake reported that he had a sexual relationship with another teacher at the school in the early 2000s. Though the other teacher confirmed that the relationship occurred, Blake denied any involvement, according to the report.

Blake also denied having any recollection of Parker Foley as a student, the report said, despite Foley being one of only three boys in the class and another student recalling that he was often barred from participating because he regularly forgot his gym clothes. Ryan also found Blake’s responses to be “evasive” when questioned about Parker and if a student had ever confronted him with a knife, which Parker told several people he did to stop the alleged abuse.

Blake and a co-teacher for the gym class took turns teaching the students while another stayed in an office alone, the report said. Blake also regularly inspected male students’ gym clothes in the locker room before class and would have been able to hold someone back if they were not properly dressed, a former student told Ryan. Though Parker was often stopped from participating in class, a former teacher said she could not recall seeing him on the bleachers where he was supposed to sit per protocol.

Multiple interviewees also told Ryan about Parker’s description over several years of the alleged abuse, which Ryan characterized as credible accounts.

The findings in the report, which concluded in March, prompted the district to begin termination proceedings against Blake. But the report’s existence — and the underlying allegations — only became public knowledge after the Foleys sued Blake and the Duxbury schools later that month.

The ensuing controversy unearthed other complaints in recent years that had also been made against Blake, though school administrators said those had been found meritless or did not violate school policy.

The tumult, paired with another scandal involving Duxbury’s football team, has prompted ongoing questions about how school administrators handled the long-standing concerns — and some high-ranking departures. School superintendent John Antonucci announced last month he was leaving, with two years left in his contract, for the top school post in North Attleborough. The district also said Duxbury’s longtime athletic director Thom Holdgate will not return next year.

“Seeing more of the detailed report, there is nothing in there that makes me question what we thought had occurred,” said Joseph Foley. “But it is like peeling back layers of an onion. When you come to learn more as you dig, you realize just how many breakdowns there were in supervision, policies and personnel. And as the school looks for new leaders, you also have to address all the weaknesses in the system that allowed this to happen so that it never happens again regardless of who is in charge.”

Kevin Reddington, Blake’s lawyer, declined to comment Tuesday. Antonucci and Danielle Klingaman, Duxbury’s interim superintendent, also declined to comment.

Elizabeth Koh can be reached at elizabeth.koh@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elizabethrkoh. Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.