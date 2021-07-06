Members of armed group charged in standoff could face ‘severe’ penalties because of Mass.’s strict laws, legal expert says

“You’re coming to Massachusetts wearing body armor with loaded long guns, physically outside standing, including having high-capacity feeders, which is a really big deal in Massachusetts,” Dearborn said of the allegations from prosecutors. “I don’t know if there’s anything here that is going to mitigate necessarily in favor of leniency for the DA’s office in this case.”

The charges — and penalties as a result if they are convicted — the individuals are facing are strict because Massachusetts has very stringent gun laws compared to other states, said Chris Dearborn, a clinical professor of criminal law at Suffolk University Law School.

Members of a heavily armed group that engaged in a standoff with police on Interstate 95 in Wakefield on Saturday could face “severe” penalties due to Massachusetts’ strict gun laws, one legal expert said.

Ten men and one 17-year-old boy were arrested Saturday after an hourslong standoff with police that prompted the closure of a stretch of the highway during a holiday weekend and forced nearby residents to shelter in place. State Police allegedly recovered a number of guns after the standoff ended, authorities said. Some members of the group were arraigned on multiple firearms charges in a contentious hearing on Tuesday, with some refusing to cooperate and claiming the state court had no authority over them.

All the suspects face the following state charges: unlawful possession of a firearm, eight counts; unlawful possession of ammunition; use of body armor in commission of a crime; possession of a high-capacity magazine; improper storage of firearms in a vehicle; conspiracy to commit a crime. Not-guilty pleas were entered on behalf of those who were arraigned Tuesday.

The most significant charge they are facing appears to be possession of a high-capacity magazine, Dearborn said. It carries a 2.5-year mandatory minimum in state prison and up to a maximum of 10 years.

In most other states the men wouldn’t be facing as significant penalties, Dearborn added.

“The penalties are pretty severe in Massachusetts,” Dearborn said. “There’s no question about that whether you agree with the laws or not, they are comparatively very severe. These guys, with the exception of the juvenile, are all looking at significant periods of incarceration if they’re convicted.”

But, Dearborn said, had the group members kept their guns locked up, the situation may have been different.

“There is an exception in Massachusetts that if you’re literally just traveling through the state, you can travel through with guns with a couple of exceptions, as long as they’re unloaded and locked, and not be subject to a criminal penalty or not be arrestable or chargeable,” Dearborn said. “The biggest mistake they made was having their guns exposed...in terms of obviously drawing all the attention to themselves but also in terms of how they’re going to be treated.”

According to the state’s website: “Non-residents do not need a firearms license to transport their firearms in or through the Commonwealth, provided the firearms are unloaded and enclosed in a case while traveling.”

The eight men who have been identified by officials were not from Massachusetts. They are from Rhode Island, Michigan, and New York. One said they were headed to private land in Maine from Rhode Island to train and had pulled over on the highway to refuel when State Police approached their cars.

They claimed to belong to a group called “The Rise of the Moors,” which the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as an antigovernment sovereign-citizen group.

“You can imagine 11 armed individuals standing with long guns slung on an interstate highway at 2 in the morning certainly raises concerns,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason told reporters on Saturday, “and is not consistent with the firearms laws we have here in Massachusetts.” Mason said it was against state law for people to carry loaded or unloaded firearms on public ways like an interstate highway.

State Police allegedly recovered three AR-15 rifles, the civilian version of the military M-16 combat rifle, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun, and a short-barreled rifle after the standoff ended, authorities said.

While the suspects appear to have a legitimate argument that they were traveling through the state, that doesn’t create a defense, because their guns weren’t locked up in the car they were in, Dearborn added.

“If you don’t meet Massachusetts’ requirements when you have a gun in Massachusetts, then you are subject to Massachusetts gun laws,” Dearborn said.

The state’s website concedes that “The laws for transporting a firearm can be confusing,” a sentiment Dearborn said he agrees with.

“There’s a sort of a labyrinth of layers and there are exceptions,” Dearborn said.

John Hilliard, Laura Crimaldi, Amanda Milkovits, and Tonya Alanez of the Globe Staff and Globe correspondents Alexandra Chaidez, Jack Lyons, Kate Lusignan, and Nick Stoico contributed to this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.