Orange man killed in head-on collision in Athol

A 59-year-old Orange man was killed in Athol Monday night after he lost control of his car and slammed head-on into a vehicle in the opposite lane, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., after the man, who was driving alone, lost control of the wheel on a curve in the road near 49 South Main St., Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said in a statement.

Firefighters had to use cutting equipment to get to the man, who officials have not identified, and extract him from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.