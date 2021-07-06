Police identify man who was fatally shot in Roxbury

The man who was fatally shot in Roxbury early Monday morning has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Smith of Milton, officials said.
An officer observed the shooting in the area of Seaver Street and Humboldt Avenue at about 3:05 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.
The officer located Smith, who had been shot and then struck by a vehicle, the statement said. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (617) 343-4470. They can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to 27463, the statement said.
