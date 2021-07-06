fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police identify man who was fatally shot in Roxbury

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated July 6, 2021, 54 minutes ago

The man who was fatally shot in Roxbury early Monday morning has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Smith of Milton, officials said.

An officer observed the shooting in the area of Seaver Street and Humboldt Avenue at about 3:05 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.

The officer located Smith, who had been shot and then struck by a vehicle, the statement said. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (617) 343-4470. They can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to 27463, the statement said.

