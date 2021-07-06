Services to be held Tuesday for Ramona Cooper, Winthrop woman killed in shooting spree

Cooper, 60, was one of two Black people murdered June 26 in what authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime. Also killed was retired Massachusetts State Police trooper David Green, who was remembered at services last week.

“Ramona has always loved the shore and the water, saying multiple times she would love living on the shore,” her online obituary reads. “This dream led her to the town of Winthrop, where she enjoyed listening to the waves and collecting seashells.”

Ramona Cooper will be remembered by family and friends during funeral services Tuesday for the retired Air Force veteran who moved to Winthrop to be near the Atlantic Ocean.

The alleged shooter was shot and killed by a Winthrop police sergeant. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins has said the shooter had “hate in his heart” and had left behind antisemitic and racist writings.

Cooper and her twin sister, Regina, were born in New Haven, Conn., and later adopted by the “loving family of Weston and Alice Robinson.”

She grew up in West Haven, Conn., and graduated from West Haven High School in 1979. In Jan. 1980, she fulfilled a childhood dream by enlisting in the US Air Force. Basic training was at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and advanced training in telecommunications was at the Shepard Air Force Base also in Texas.

While stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware she met Gary R. Cooper Sr. who was also in the Air Force. The couple married in 1983 and in 1987 were stationed in Karlsruhe, Germany “where they welcomed their first and only child Gary R. Cooper Jr.”

The son remembered his mother in a statement read at a vigil in Winthrop July 1. “I am so glad that I have so many voicemails on my phone which my mom started, ‘Hey honey, it’s me. How you doing?’ ” the statement read.

Cooper also reflected on the state of race relations, writing, “The racial divide in America is not where it should be in 2021. My family and I can only hope for the sake of my mother and all victims of racially-motivated crimes that their deaths will not be in vain.”

The couple later divorced.

Cooper also worked for Pratt and Whitney, the engine manufacturer, and more recently held a part-time job at the Veterans Administration facility in Jamaica Plain, according to her obituary.

“Ramona will be truly missed by all,” the obituary concludes. “May she rest in peace.”

Her life will be honored at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Committal services will be private.

Information from prior Globe reporting was used in this account.





