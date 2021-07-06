I-95 standoff suspects due in court to face illegal gun charges

The men identified themselves as members of the Rise of the Moors, a Rhode Island based group whose members believe they are foreign nationals living in the US and are not subject to federal or state laws.

A total of 10 men and one 17-year-old boy ultimately were peacefully taken into custody Saturday after an hours-long standoff that led to the shutdown of a portion of the interstate and a lockdown in neighboring communities.

The men involved in the armed standoff with authorities on Interstate 95 this weekend are due in Malden District Court Tuesday to face illegal gun possession and conspiracy charges.

All face the following state charges: Unlawful possession of a firearm, eight counts, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of body armor in commission of a crime, possession of a high capacity magazine, improper storage of firearms in a vehicle conspiracy to commit a crime.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office is prosecuting.

The leader of the group, who broadcast live on social media during the standoff, has been identified as Jamhal Latimer, a former US Marine whose parents continue to support him. To police, he identified himself as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey.

Aside from a 17-year-old, the arrested men’s ages range from 21 to 40; the majority are in their 20s. Two are from Rhode Island; one from Detroit; one from Baldwin, N.Y., on Long Island; and four from the Bronx, N.Y.

The other arrested men identified by police are Quinn Cumberlander; Robert Rodriguez; Wilfredo Hernandez, also known as Will Musa; Alban El Curraugh; Aaron Lamont Johnson, also known as Tarrif Sharif Bey; Lamar Dow; and Conrad Pierre.

Two of the men have refused to identify themselves and are being held as John Does. Several initially gave false names to police.

The incident began early Saturday morning when a State Police trooper stopped to check on two vehicles pulled over on the side of the highway. The men in the two vehicles were heavily armed, the trooper backed off, and police closed down the highway while negotiations began with the group.

No shots were fired and all 11 were taken into custody by police. All 11 have been held on cash bail pending Tuesday’s court arraignment.

