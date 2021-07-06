Tewksbury 2-year-old survives near-drowning, saved by sister and uncle

A 2-year-old Tewksbury boy survived a near-drowning Tuesday morning after being saved by his sister and uncle, according to Tewksbury Police.
Tewksbury Police responded to a call from a Harrison Road residence around 11 a.m. for an unconscious 2-year-old boy who fell in a pool, officials said. Police said the boy was rescued by his 11-year-old sister, who quickly pulled her brother out of the pool.
The boy’s uncle performed CPR while being instructed over the phone by dispatcher Rebecca Maccaro of Northern Middlesex Regional Emergency Communications Center, officials said. The child was successfully resuscitated by the time first responders arrived on the scene, according to Tewksbury Police.
“It was a good save and a good team effort,” said Kevin Lessard, Executive Director for Northern Middlesex Regional Emergency Communications Center. “They did have a unique situation at the time, as they were trying to calm the caller down, but also provide information to them about exactly what was happening. This was a very difficult scene,”
Tewksbury police said the boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.