Two-alarm fire hits Jamaica Plain home, displaces four residents

The blaze started in the attic of a two-and-a-half-story home at 41 Cornwall St. at around 5:30 a.m., the Boston fire department said in a statement on Twitter. Firefighters struck a second alarm on the blaze after they encountered heavy smoke and struggled to access the home’s attic, fire officials said.

A two-alarm fire ripped through a Jamaica Plain home Tuesday morning, displacing four people and a dog, fire officials said.

Courtesy of the Boston fire department

Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at 41 Cornwall St. in Jamaica Plain early Tuesday morning.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, fire officials said. It was knocked down around 6 a.m.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

