Two-alarm fire hits Jamaica Plain home, displaces four residents

A two-alarm fire ripped through a Jamaica Plain home Tuesday morning, displacing four people and a dog, fire officials said.
The blaze started in the attic of a two-and-a-half-story home at 41 Cornwall St. at around 5:30 a.m., the Boston fire department said in a statement on Twitter. Firefighters struck a second alarm on the blaze after they encountered heavy smoke and struggled to access the home’s attic, fire officials said.
A heavy smoke condition and limited access to the attic a 2nd alarm was immediately ordered. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/mYy7VN7Zdu— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 6, 2021
The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, fire officials said. It was knocked down around 6 a.m.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
