Woman killed in Malden shooting, authorities seek public’s help locating suspect

Investigators said they obtained an arrest warrant for Brian Butler, 30, in connection to the fatal shooting of Erin Fitzgibbon, 30, early Tuesday morning inside a Fairmont Street residence.

An Everett woman died Tuesday after she was shot in the head in Malden, and authorities are asking for the public’s help locating the alleged gunman, according to a statement issued by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office and the Malden Police Department.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis released a photo of Butler and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Malden Police at 781-397-7171.

Advertisement

Police received a 911 call at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday reporting that someone had been shot, according to a statement that accompanied Butler’s photo. The caller said the suspect, later identified as Butler, was known to the people in the home.

Butler allegedly fled the scene before police arrived, and officers found Fitzgibbon suffering from a gunshot wound to her head, the statement said. She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she later died, according to the statement.

Authorities say their investigation suggests Butler allegedly went into the home with a gun and shot Fitzgibbon. Investigators believe Butler then fled the home with the gun in his possession and took some property from the home as well.

Butler has been charged with murder, home invasion, armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm.

Malden Police, the district attorney’s office, and State Police detectives are investigating .

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.