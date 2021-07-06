Worcester lifeguard stabbing suspects due in court as police chief beefs up patrols at beaches, parks

Those suspects are slated to be arraigned on a slew of charges Tuesday in Worcester District Court.

Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent on Monday blasted the “shocking” stabbing of a 17-year-old lifeguard at a local pond the night before and said authorities are beefing up patrols at swimming areas and parks in the aftermath of the brazen attack , which resulted in the arrests of four suspects.

“After the shocking stabbing of a city lifeguard yesterday, the Worcester Police Department will be increasing patrols at our beaches and parks,” Sargent said. “We will not tolerate those who would use violence to take away the peace of our public spaces. I pray for the recovery of the victim and thank the officers for their swift response that led to the perpetrators being held accountable.”

Police responded to reports of a group of men attacking a lifeguard at Bell Pond at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Worcester police said in a prior statement. They found the lifeguard, who is 17, battered and suffering from stab wounds when they arrived on the scene, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are “not life-threatening,” Worcester Police Lieutenant Sean Murtha said previously.

Advertisement

The lifeguard was on duty at the Bell Hill Park pond when he warned a small group of men that had been drinking and smoking that they would need to stop or would be forced to leave the park. As the group left, one of the men verbally berated and threatened the 17-year-old, police have said.

That man later returned, accompanied by a small group who attacked the lifeguard, beating him repeatedly with a stick and stabbing him, police said.

One suspect, identified as Celestine Bigirimana, 22, of Worcester, was chased by police on foot and arrested near Wilson Street, about half a mile from the pond. Three other suspects in the stabbing — 19-year-old Mohamed Abdullahiv, 23-year-old Melquan Jefferson, and a 17-year-old who police did not identify, all of Worcester — were arrested after police saw them emerge from the woods in Bell Hill Park.

Advertisement

The four men face an array of charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, trespassing, and possession of an open container of alcohol, according to officials. It wasn’t known if any of the defendants had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

This is a breaking story that will be updated. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com