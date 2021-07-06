fb-pixel Skip to main content

Worcester police officer dragged behind stolen vehicle; woman arrested in McDonalds parking lot

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated July 6, 2021, 42 minutes ago

A police officer was dragged behind a stolen vehicle in Worcester Tuesday in an incident that ended in a woman’s arrest in a McDonalds parking lot, police said.

One woman is in custody after she stole a vehicle on Lake Avenue in Worcester and eventually dragged a police officer behind her, Worcester police spokesperson Kathleen Daley said.

The woman was arrested at the McDonalds at 465 Shrewsbury St.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.


Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com

