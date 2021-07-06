Cuomo declares a gun violence emergency in New York state

The emergency declaration, which the governor said was the first by a state to address gun violence, would allow New York officials to quickly coordinate resources and provide funding for community-led efforts to prevent and respond to shootings.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared a new state of emergency around gun violence and committed almost $139 million to reverse the trend of rising shootings and murders across the state.

Not long after the coronavirus bore down on New York last year, gun violence surged, rising nearly 75% in the state’s largest cities. But even as the virus receded in recent months, shootings continued to rise.

The governor called gun violence a civil rights injustice that overwhelmingly affects poor, Black and Latino communities, whose youth are three to 10 times as likely as whites to be victims of gun violence, he said. But the governor said the issue is urgent for all New Yorkers because the state cannot rebound from the pandemic without addressing it.

“It is a matter of saving lives, and New York’s future depends on it,” Cuomo said at a news conference at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan. “People are not coming back to this city, they’re not coming back to any city, until they know they are safe.”

Addressing gun violence is usually the province of local police and elected officials. But the governor said the state had to step in to address violence that is now taking a greater toll than the coronavirus. Some 51 people were shot across New York state over the Fourth of July weekend, nearly four times as many as died from COVID-19, he said.

New York City recorded almost twice as many shootings in 2020 compared to 2019, and the violence so far this year is at its highest level since the early 2000s. Some 886 people have been shot in 765 incidents this year through July 4, according to police statistics. The violence appeared to ease in June, which saw shootings decrease 20% from June 2020 — though remaining still well above 2019 levels.

Nick Suplina, the managing director for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit, said the pandemic led to spikes in shootings that have not let up. “Communities urgently need a whole-of-government response, and that’s what we saw today from the governor,” he added.

The governor’s seven-point plan establishes an office of gun violence prevention within the state Health Department to direct resources to areas where gun violence is rising. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, which collects monthly data on firearms offenses from local police departments, will begin collecting data about each incident weekly.

The majority of the money — $76 million — will go toward creating some 21,000 jobs and other activities for young people considered at risk for being victims or perpetrators of gun violence.

In a news release, the governor’s office tied the spike in gun violence to the “destabilizing impact” of disruptions to school and work caused by the pandemic, and cited unspecified research that said summer jobs programs decreased the likelihood that youth would be involved in violence by 45%.

The bill also sets up a state police unit that would intercept guns flowing across the state’s border, an effort the governor called a “border war.” Cuomo also said he wants to expand across the state a hospital-based intervention model in the Bronx, where conflict mediators try to talk shooting victims out of retaliating.

The announcement comes as local, state and federal officials have begun to shift their focus from the waning coronavirus pandemic to the surge in gun violence. President Joe Biden proposed spending $5 billion on neighborhood violence prevention efforts and on strike forces that would be dispatched to cities across the country to target gun traffickers. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council agreed to a budget that added $200 million to the Police Department budget, mainly for police overtime, and $100 million to anti-violence programs under the mayor’s office.

After the announcement, the governor signed legislation that would allow victims of gun violence to sue firearms manufacturers under the state’s public nuisance laws, as well as a measure that would ban people with active criminal warrants from buying guns.

Patrick Sharkey, a sociologist at Princeton University, said the governor’s plan makes enormous investments in strengthening neighborhood anti-violence organizations, targeting the circulation of guns and changing how police do their jobs and build trust in the communities they serve. Uniting these efforts under a single office, he said, “is crucial to ensuring that everyone is working together toward the common goal of ending gun violence.”

The governor’s announcement came on the same day that New York City began its youth summer jobs program, with 7,500 slots. The program was canceled last year amid the pandemic, but returned as part of the city’s plan to fight gun violence, Safe Summer NYC.

Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for de Blasio, said the governor’s announcement was encouraging and reflected the city’s plan, but it could have gone further.

“Unfortunately, the governor did not mention state bills that support state parolees, who are disproportionately involved in New York City shootings,” he said. “The governor can and should take quick action to address that specific issue.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.