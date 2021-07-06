Florida braces for Hurricane Elsa

In addition to damaging winds and heavy rains, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Elsa was packing winds as high as 75 miles per hour as it hurtled toward Florida’s northern Gulf Coast. The Category 1 storm was expected to make landfall between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday, somewhere between the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend region.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A storm that has lashed the Caribbean and the Florida Keys with pounding rain and gusty winds and complicated the search for survivors in a deadly condominium collapse strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

A hurricane warning has been issued for a long stretch of coastline from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River in the Big Bend area.

The Tampa area is highly vulnerable to storm surges because the offshore waters as well as Tampa Bay are quite shallow, experts say.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the area would take a hard hit from the storm overnight. Now is “not a time to joyride” because “we do have hazardous conditions out there,” he said at a news conference Tuesday.

Before it reaches the Tampa Bay area, the storm was expected to dump up to 8 inches of rain in the Florida Keys. It would be the first major storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season to hit Florida.

The storm was being watched closely in the Miami area, where rescue crews at the site of the collapsed condominium building in Surfside were forced to temporarily pause their efforts Monday because of lightning. Officials said they hoped the brunt of the storm would spare Surfside, and on Tuesday afternoon Elsa’s center appeared to be passing more than 100 miles west of Miami.

Advertisement

The Hurrican Center said Elsa could strengthen before making landfall but would weaken as it moves across the Southeastern United States through Thursday.

Parts of southeast Georgia and South Carolina could receive several inches of rain this week, with possible flooding. Tornadoes were a possibility across Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elsa passed by Cuba on Monday, bringing gusty winds and torrential rains and felling trees and electricity cables in some cities. Elsa weakened as it moved across the island, passing about 20 miles east of Havana. The capital was mostly calm Tuesday.

Material from the Associated Press and The New York Times was used in this report.



