Don’t call inquiry into veterans’ deaths an independent investigation

Full stop. In an attorney-client relationship, the attorney’s first duty is to be an advocate for their client, and in this case the client was the “Office of the Governor.” Plus, according to the American Bar Association, once that attorney-client relationship is established, the lawyer “shall not reveal information relating to the representation of a client without the client’s consent.” Although Pearlstein said he did not provide private legal advice to the governor’s office, that attorney-client relationship gives Governor Charlie Baker a platform to argue that some of what he told Pearlstein is privileged information — and that serves Baker’s interests, not the public interest.

This is what attorney Mark Pearlstein told the Globe in early June about the investigation he conducted into the deaths of at least 76 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers Home from COVID-19: “Our work was independent, it was objective and we were proud to perform it pro bono as a service to the Commonwealth.” Yet, as the Globe recently reported , Pearlstein’s work started out with this written understanding between his law firm and the Office of the Governor: “Our attorney-client relationship has commenced.”

Advertisement

To serve the public interest, an independent investigator must state upfront to the government entity, “We are not your lawyers,” said Scott Harshbarger, a former Massachusetts attorney general, who, along with his partner Edward Colbert of the firm Casner & Edwards, has conducted numerous investigations.

The contract between Pearlstein and the Office of the Governor suggested the opposite: “We look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship with you,” stated Pearlstein’s “letter of engagement” with the Office of the Governor, which was signed by Pearlstein and the governor’s chief legal counsel, Robert Ross. “We will represent you zealously and act on your behalf to the best of our ability,” the letter said.

Advertisement

By now, it’s clear that an attorney-client relationship should not have been part of this agreement and should not be part of any future investigations into wrongdoing that are launched by governors or other public officials — where the goal is an independent investigation and true transparency and accountability about what went wrong and who is responsible. But by now, it’s also clear that when it came to Holyoke, Governor Baker wasn’t seeking a full public reckoning, but rather an inquiry with defined constraints.

As Baker explained recently on WGBH radio, Pearlstein “wasn’t asked to do a study on everything associated with the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home dating back three, four years or whatever. He was asked to do one thing: what happened, and when, and put together a tick-tock associated with all the events between March 10 and when people finally found out about this at our level.”

Pearlstein’s report examined immediate events contributing to the tragedy at the facility — events that ultimately led to at least 76 veteran deaths and the indictments of former Holyoke superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Clinton on criminal neglect charges. But Pearlstein’s report did not hold Baker or Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders responsible in any way for what happened in the years preceding and during the pandemic, including flawed oversight of management issues that made Holyoke vulnerable to disaster. Baker personally interviewed Walsh,bwho had no health care background; Sudders long knew about serious management problems under Walsh’s watch.

Advertisement

Baker has never explained why he backed Walsh for the job, and said he “forgot” that he interviewed him for it. By the way, Pearlstein also said that he forgot that he spoke to Baker about the report before its release. Pearlstein also said the 111 interviews he conducted for the report — which included sessions with Baker and Sudders — were not taped, and so far the Baker administration has turned down requests for any notes Pearlstein said he took. When asked by the Globe editorial board whether any information from Pearlstein’s investigation was withheld from the public under the auspices of attorney-client privilege, the governor’s office declined to answer. (A request from Globe reporters for Pearlstein’s interview notes was denied in part on the basis of attorney-client privilege.)

If this sounds familiar, it should. Baker launched an “independent” investigation into a scandal at the Registry of Motor Vehicles after the Registry failed to suspend the license of a truck driver who was later accused of causing a crash that killed seven people on a New Hampshire highway. It turned out that there were nearly 13,000 out-of-state traffic violations sitting around in boxes, leaving scores of dangerous Massachusetts drivers on the road. Baker said he knew nothing about the backlog, and then-Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack also escaped blame. Accountability was limited to lower-level employees. However, Grant Thornton, the independent audit firm hired by the state to conduct the RMV investigation, was ultimately pressured into turning over the records from the 41 interviews it conducted of current and former state employees. That’s probably because the language of the agreement with the state was ambiguous enough to make the case that the public had a right to access, especially since the audit cost taxpayers nearly $2 million.

Advertisement

Pearlstein did the work for free, and taxpayers got what they paid for, not the whole story of why so many veterans died at Holyoke. The governor and other public officials ought not to be given credit or a pass for conducting investigations ostensibly on the public’s behalf if they don’t make them truly entirely transparent. Memo to Massachusetts elected officials: Spare us another “independent investigation” with results like this.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.