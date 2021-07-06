The strange summer of 2021

Among them: the true origin of the COVID-19 virus, and the threat from variants that are now spreading. The political polarization of everything, including the vaccines vital to fighting that deadly pandemic. The mind-boggling tragedy of an ocean-front building in Florida collapsing into rubble while its occupants slept. Donald Trump’s continued refusal to accept his election loss, and the willingness of millions of Americans to buy into his fantasy. Bill Cosby’s refusal to acknowledge guilt, despite his own testimony that he obtained drugs for the purpose of incapacitating women so he could sexually assault them. The six conservative Supreme Court judges who banded together to uphold two Arizona laws that make it harder for people of color to vote . And a deadly heat wave.

But if you look hard, there are some signs we are moving in the right direction. The economy is coming back to life. After the murder of George Floyd, and the subsequent conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for that crime, cities are grappling with longstanding matters of racial injustice; while they are far from being solved, they are at least being confronted. Trump, finally, may be under serious legal pressure, as the chief financial officer of the Trump family business is charged with grand larceny and tax fraud. The former president could also face a delicious political challenge from a fellow Floridian, Governor Ron DeSantis. In Washington, there could be bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package, although it could fail given the rigidity of the left and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s undying passion for obstruction.

Also on the negative side of the ledger, the six conservative Supreme Court justices are probably just getting started, with more travesties of justice sure to come. Cosby is out of prison, and giving interviews that send a chilling message to women who come forward to accuse powerful men of sexual assault. Meanwhile, the tragedy in Surfside, Fla., will play out with lawsuits and acrimony, but nothing can bring back the lost lives or erase the nightmares of the survivors.

Still, last July Fourth we were in the middle of a pandemic and facing the possibility of four more years of Trump. The world seems a whole lot better now. The trick is to keep perspective.

For me, the weighty matters of life and politics continue to play out against a strangely blurred calendar, as the days and months melt into each other. March 2020 to March 2021 is a still a big, lock-downed dream. To paraphrase Dorothy at the end of “The Wizard of Oz,” some of it wasn’t very nice; but for those of us lucky enough to stay safe and healthy at home, some of it was enjoyable, even beautiful.

Then came spring, followed quickly by summer. Masks are off and bars are open. We just celebrated July Fourth, but already Labor Day looms. The older you are, the more Independence Day festivities signal the end of a season rather than a beginning. But this year, time seems to be racing ahead faster than ever, as the calendar carries us away from the new normal and toward a still undefined one.

Adjusting to the old commute-to-office routine will have its challenges. Post-pandemic research shows people are restless when it comes to their jobs. Those with mobility and alternatives are ditching the old rat race for something more satisfying.

Right now, it’s easier to hunker down and concentrate on the personal trajectory of our lives rather than ponder the country’s trajectory, which seems beyond anyone’s control. That’s especially true during a strange summer that feels like it’s already over — even though July has just begun.

