Tributes to people who made a difference during the pandemic

White House science adviser Eric S. Lander wrote in an op-ed last week that this year, Independence Day is also “Interdependence Day,” and he thanked a number of people and organizations whose efforts helped guide us through the coronavirus pandemic. We asked our print and online readers to tell us who came through for them, and we published a collection of their responses on Saturday. The following is an edited sample of more readers’ tributes to people who made a difference:

Who came through for me during the pandemic? The answer is family and friends, especially my grandson. He was 9 during that time. His smile lit up my heart. He loves to imitate my aging process. If we could all see ourselves through their eyes, we would laugh and sometimes cry. On the phone, he would say, “Don’t hang up,” and mean it. The power and magic he possesses brings you from despair to joy. A difficult year made manageable by the word “Nana.”

Ann Macleod

Lowell





Official steered town through crisis

The Town of Winthrop has been most fortunate to have Meredith Hurley as its director of public health and clinical services. She has played the essential role of managing the public health crisis in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has led the collaboration of local officials and organizations to ensure the safety of town residents by addressing the critical issues raised throughout this emergency. Her actions have saved lives, helped people cope during the most difficult of times, and brought a sense of calm professionalism to the challenges that we have faced.

She has been invaluable.

Bill Schmidt

Winthrop





Professor’s blog was a respite

Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology specializing in immunology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, started a blog, COVID-19 Musings, in the first months of the pandemic to share his thoughts and expertise in layman’s terms. His May 2020 post “The Risks - Know Them - Avoid Them” was a welcome respite from the drumbeat of national news outlets. He took the time from family and work to manage the blog even as media outlets invited him to make the talk show rounds.

Also, thanks to my daughter Michelle, who sent me Bromage’s post and sounded an early alarm in March 2020 regarding personal safety.

Janet Durette

Westport





Mom came home

Mom came home with me to ride out the pandemic. Two months from her 101st birthday, she could not be left home alone, and her adult day health program had to shut down. Three days and two strokes later, she did not stand or walk again and required constant care. Her days were soon spent sitting in a wheelchair. Although her dementia worsened, her upbeat, cheerful, and gracious personality remained intact. Having her in our home until she died in December helped to keep us inside and divert our attention from the ominous virus outside.

Mary Craig

Yarmouth Port





New to a faith community, thank God

I hadn’t been attending First Parish Church in Milton for long before the pandemic hit, but I’m glad I prioritized getting involved in a faith community. As the world shut down in March 2020, church activities were adapted. Between small group meetings, virtual cooking classes, racial justice conversations, and online Sunday services, my weeks were filled with opportunities for connection. I’m grateful to everyone who made our virtual activities possible. Last Christmas, the Nativity pageant was a highlight, a hilarious mix of videos taken on cellphones at home and in nature, all of us wearing costumes. In mid-June, First Parish hosted an in-person outdoor picnic, the first time I was able to meet some people in real life, after chatting with them on Zoom for more than a year.

Katie Vhay

Milton





Neighbors in the best sense

I want to thank my neighbors Giuliana Minghelli and Harris Gruman for making it possible for me to shelter at home. They went shopping for me every other week and responded to emergencies. A bonus was Giuliana’s garden. From my kitchen window, I watch the birds, butterflies, and bees that love her flowers. And Giuliana gently guides me as I try to do my own gardening.

Erica Voolich

Somerville





The model of a retirement community leader

We live in a blessed bubble at the North Hill retirement community in Needham. We are a vulnerable population, all over 65. Through the pandemic we were served, cared for, and supported by a dedicated and compassionate team, people at all levels who kept smiling and showing up despite long hours, double shifts, no vacations, family stressors, and the ever-present losses and threats of COVID-19. Leading the team and shouldering the burden of keeping more than 900 people safe and a complex organization functioning was Ted Owens, president and CEO of North Hill. Whether scrounging for personal protective equipment, responding to the ever-changing regulations for the nursing home, or balancing the opposing needs for isolation and socialization in independent living and across campus, he was a steady hand, a transparent communicator, and an excellent role model, maintaining a sense of perspective, and even a sense of humor, through these unprecedented and trying times. We are deeply grateful.

Leila R. Kern

Anne and Bob Weaver

Needham