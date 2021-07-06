Banned 100-meter runner Sha’Carri Richardson also held off US 4x100 relay for Tokyo Olympics

The daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa has been selected as one of four riders on the US jumping team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics. US Equestrian announced that Jessica Springsteen would be making her Olympic debut. The 29-year-old has said being selected would fulfill a lifelong dream. Springsteen will team with Kent Farrington , Laura Kraut and McLain Ward when the equestrian competition begins Aug. 3. The team will be led by chef d’equipe Robert Ridland and Lizzy Chesson .

Suspended star Sha’Carri Richardson will not be part of the United States’ 4x100 team at the Tokyo Olympics, according to the roster USA Track and Field unveiled Tuesday evening, extinguishing the 21-year-old sprinter’s last chance to participate in this summer’s Games. Richardson, the 100 meters champion at the US Olympic trials last month, had been ruled out of her signature event because of a positive marijuana test and subsequent one-month suspension that ignited debate across the sports world and beyond. Richardson had steeled herself for the possibility she would be forced to watch the Olympics at which she could have become a gold medal winner and global sensation. Richardson tested positive for marijuana, which is listed as a substance of abuse on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list, at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore. last month. In a Friday morning interview on the Today Show, Richardson said she used marijuana to cope with the discovery, which she learned from a reporter during an interview, that her biological mother had recently died. Last Friday, operating under WADA code, the United States Anti-Doping Agency suspended Richardson 30 days and vacated her results from the trials, making her ineligible to compete in the 100 meters at the Olympics under USATF’s selection process. Richardson still had hope of competing in Tokyo during the relays that will take place in Tokyo in on Aug. 5 and 6, after Richardson’s suspension expires. USATF filled its 4x100 relay pool spots with English Gardner and Aleia Hobbs , who finished sixth and seventh at the trials, the best finishes behind Richardson among sprinters not already on the team.

NFL

Naval Academy grad allowed to Bucs job

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. military will allow Naval Academy graduate Cameron Kinley to pursue a career in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Acting Navy Secretary Tom Harker had denied Kinley’s request to delay his commissioning. But Austin reversed that decision, saying that “we know Cameron will take every opportunity on and off the field to ably represent the Navy and the military to the American people and to assist us in our recruiting efforts.” President Joe Biden said he was “pleased” by Austin’s decision, adding, “I am confident that Cameron will represent the Navy well in the NFL, just as he did as a standout athlete and class president at the Naval Academy.”

SOCCER

Italy advances to EURO final

Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final. The midfielder took a trademark hop at the end of his run-up before rolling the ball into the bottom corner. The match had finished 1-1 through extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th. Morata missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it. Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark ... Montreal has withdrawn its bid to be a site of the 2026 World Cup, leaving Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto as the only Canadian cities. Montreal said Tuesday that the Quebec provincial government had withdrawn its support.

CYCLING

Wiebes wins Stage 5

Lorena Wiebes won the group sprint at the finish of the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne while Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen finished safely in the peloton to maintain her big lead in the overall standings.

AUTO RACING

Atlanta Motor Speedway to be repaved

NASCAR drivers for 24 years lobbied against a repave at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The company that owns the track said it is done giving the competitors the final word in a long-overdue paving project. Speedway Motorsports said this weekend’s events will be the final NASCAR races on the battered and heavily patched track surface. Construction will begin immediately on a makeover, which will include a reprofile, with 28-degree banking on the turns replacing the 24-degree banking. Atlanta Motor Speedway this season is hosting two NASCAR events for the first time since 2010, and the track overhaul reflects a commitment to again have two Cup races in 2022 ... IndyCar plans to keep making stops at Road America, announcing a multi-year extension that keeps the Wisconsin road course on the annual schedule of the open-wheel racing series. IndyCar began racing at Road America in 1982 and has made annual stops there since 2016. Exact terms of the extension were not disclosed.

MISCELLANY

Roy Marble, the Iowa basketball star of the 1980s who led the Hawkeyes to their only 30-win season, is among 10 former Iowa athletes who will be inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame in September. The family of Marble, who died in 2015, voiced their disappointment when Iowa retired Luka Garza’s No. 55 jersey number in March because Marble had not received the same honor ...