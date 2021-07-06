Carlos Rodón shows All-Star form for first-place White Sox

It was the only hit Chicago would put up in seven innings against Minnesota starter José Berríos (7-3). Just one of the runs was earned against Berríos, who struck out 10 batters.

Catcher Zack Collins , making the start after Yasmani Grandal went on the injured list earlier in the day with a torn tendon in his left knee, had a two-run single in the second inning after two walks and two errors by the Twins.

Carlos Rodón pitched six strong innings and the first-place Chicago White Sox took advantage of sloppy play by the Twins to win 4-1 on a rainy Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Headed to his first All-Star game next week, Rodón (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak.

Michael Kopech pitched a scoreless seventh and Liam Hendriks pitched the final two innings for his 22nd save.

Grandal was injured during an at-bat in Monday’s loss in Minnesota and it was estimated that will be out approximately four to six weeks. Grandal was hitting just .188 as Chicago’s starting catcher, but he had a .388 on-base percentage in 63 games to go with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs.

Golden moment for Dodgers’ Reed

Righthander Jake Reed was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers and made his major league debut as his wife Janie Reed prepares to play outfield for the US softball team at the Olympics.

The Dodgers selected the contract of the 28-year-old pitcher from Triple A Oklahoma City before Tuesday’s game in Miami and designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.

Reed entered in the sixth inning with a 1-0 lead, and the Marlins tied the score when shortstop Gavin Lux committed an error on Jesús Aguilar’s two-out grounder. The side-arming reliever allowed two hits, struck out one, and walked one.

The Dodgers ended up losing, 2-1, in 10 innings.

He was 0-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10⅓ innings over nine games with Oklahoma City. He signed with the Dodgers on June 4, two days after he was released by the Angels.

Reed, who is 19-14 with a 3.73 ERA in eight minor league seasons, was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2014 amateur draft from the University of Oregon.

Janie Reed, the former Janie Takeda, also is 28, and went to Oregon. She won gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 Pan Am Games.

The top-ranked US softball team, which is seeking its fourth Olympic gold medal, opens July 21 against Italy at Fukushima, Japan. The team said Monday it had arrived in Iwakuni, Japan, for training in conjunction with US Marine Corp Air Station Iwakuni.

Hicks homers again for Rangers

John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas over the visiting Tigers, 10-5.

The 31-year-old Hicks, who last played in the majors in 2019, was brought up from Triple A Round Rock on June 29 after catcher Jose Trevino got hurt. He hit a two-run homer of the left field foul pole in the fourth that put the Rangers ahead 2-1 in a four-run inning.

He became the fourth player to hit four or more homers in his first four games with a team after six by Colorado’s Trevor Story in 2016 and four each by Philadelphia’s Jay Bruce, St. Louis’s Paul Goldschmidt, the Mets’ Mike Jacobs, and Pittsburgh’s Reggie Sanders, according to Stathead.

With the score 5-5 in the seventh, Adolis García and Joey Gallo singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with one out, Joe Jiménez relieved and Hicks singled to left, driving in García. The ball eluded left fielder Eric Haase for an error as Gallo scored and Hicks advanced to third. David Dahl doubled for an 8-5 lead.

Haase, primarily a catcher but occasional outfielder, had tied the score when he hit a three-run homer off John King as a pinch hitter in the top half.

Pirates enjoy a real walkoff win

Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pirates a 2-1 walkoff victory over the Braves and a three-game winning streak. Matzek (0-3) threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes . . . Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Astros rallied to beat the visiting Athletics, 9-6, for their fifth straight win . . . Mets ace Jacob deGrom likely lost one of his last two starts heading into the All-Star break when Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Brewers was rained out. The game was called after a wait of nearly 2½ hours and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday at 2:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Each game will be scheduled for seven innings under pandemic rules.

Brewers add pop in Tellez

Brewers general manager David Stearns addressed a need by trading with a fellow contender for the second time in less than two months. The National League Central-leading Brewers added a power-hitting first baseman, acquiring left-handed hitting Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for righthanded pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. Tellez, 26, had been with the Blue Jays’ Triple A Buffalo affiliate after struggling in the majors this season with a .209 batting average, four homers, and eight RBIs in 50 games. He hit 21 homers for Toronto in 2019 and had an .886 OPS in 35 games last season. The Brewers needed some help at first base. Daniel Vogelbach is on the injured list with a strained left hamstring and isn’t expected to return until August . . . The Indians signed catcher Wilson Ramos and assigned him to Triple A Columbus. Ramos, a 33-year-old two-time All-Star, spent the first six weeks this season with the Tigers. He batted .200 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before he went on the injured list twice in May with a lower back issue. The 12-year veteran was released by the Tigers in June. He also has played with the Mets, Phillies, Rays, Nationals, and Twins.

A’s Olson joins Home Run Derby

Oakland first baseman Matt Olson will be participating in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12. Olson, who began Tuesday with 20 home runs, tweeted his participation before the Athletics played at Houston. He joins Royals catcher Salvador Pérez, Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story in the contest. Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

