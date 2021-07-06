Game 87: Red Sox at Angels lineups and pregame notes

The Sox took the series opener when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead, then held on for a 5-4 win after Ohtani lined out with two on and two out in the bottom of the ninth.

The Red Sox continue their three-game series with the Angels on Tuesday night when they face Shohei Ohtani, the Angels’ two-way star who ended last night’s game and will throw the first pitch tonight.

RED SOX (54-32): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (9-4, 3.41 ERA)

ANGELS (42-42): TBA

Pitching: RHP Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 3.60 ERA)

Time: 9:38 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Ohtani: Rafael Devers 0-1, Marwin Gonzalez 1-2, J.D. Martinez 0-1, Christian Vázquez 0-0

Angels vs. Eovaldi: David Fletcher 1-3, Phil Gosselin 6-12, José Iglesias 1-11, Juan Lagares 5-8, Anthony Rendon 8-29, Luis Rengifo 1-2, Jose Rojas 0-3, Max Stassi 0-2, Kurt Suzuki 1-10, Jared Walsh 2-3, Taylor Ward 1-2

Stat of the day: Eovaldi has allowed just four home runs in 97 ⅔ innings, a rate of 0.4 homers per nine innings, the best in the majors.

Notes: The Red Sox lead the MLB lead in wins and own sole possession of the AL’s best record (54-32, .628) … They have won 10 of their last 11 games and lead the AL East by 4.5 games, their largest lead of the season … Ohtani was selected to the All-Star team as a designated hitter. He has 31 home runs, 67 RBIs, and a 1.058 OPS this season … Eovaldi is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA in nine career games (seven starts) against the Angels, but has not beaten them since 2015. He was selected to his first All-Star team on Sunday … Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor has not allowed a run since April 24, a string of 26 consecutive appearances and 21⅔ innings, the second-longest streak in team history. Koji Uehara has the team record of 27 in 2013.

