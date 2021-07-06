It’s Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson vs. Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. Here’s a guide to ‘The Match’

On Tuesday, Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. Here’s everything you need to know.

For the fourth time, Tom Brady is headed to the golf course for the charity golf showdown The Match 4.

Charities: My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, Feeding America and the Montana Food Bank Network

Channel: TNT

Where: The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana

Format

The competition will be modified alternate shot match play. Each player will tee off, then teammates will alternate shots from whichever tee shot they select until they hole out.

The golf course

The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, designed by Jack Nicklaus, is at more than 7,000 feet in elevation amid the Rocky Mountains of Montana. It features a 777-yard par-5 (No. 17), and measures 8,000 feet in total length.

Advertisement

One of the holes at The Reserve features more than 300 feet of elevation drop from tee to green. Dylan Buell/Getty Images for The Match

The game within the game

The trash talk began long before the athletes start playing. Brady is no stranger to yapping at his opponent, especially after facing Charles Barkley at a previous event.

“Any time your golf swing gets insulted by Charles, you’ve got to take that to heart,” Brady said in 2020. “I had a lot of insults, and this was probably one of the worst insults I could imagine: Charles Barkley insulting my golf swing.”

If Brady wants to go low, he has plenty of ammunition. The golf world is fascinated by DeChambeau’s recent — and apparently unexpected — split with his long-time caddie. DeChambeau missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Open in Detroit, which wrapped up on Monday, and he declined to speak to the media about the situation. If things are going poorly for Brady and Mickelson, needling DeChambeau might be an effective (if unkind) way to get back into contention.

Brady could also take a couple of jabs at Aaron Rodgers, who is reportedly unhappy with his situation in Green Bay. We will see if one quarterback great respects another enough to let that slide.

Advertisement

Finally, perhaps the most entertaining aspect of The Match: Barkley will commentate, along with Cheyenne Woods, Larry Fitzgerald, and Trevor Immelman. The broadcast knew what it was doing when it tagged him in.