Not much gossip from Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers but plenty of great views and great shots at The Match

Rodgers and DeChambeau were all square against Brady and Mickelson after nine holes. Brady was inconsistent and was outplayed by Rodgers, but Brady also had a handful of impressive shots — including driving the green on No. 3, a 392-yard par-4 — and he was certainly better than his performance in his match last summer against Peyton Manning.

But Capital One’s The Match, featuring that trio, plus plus Phil Mickelson, still offered plenty of entertainment for a Tuesday night in July. It featured several great golf shots, enjoyable banter among four of the most popular athletes on the planet, stunning mountain views, and shots of bears and coyotes wandering the course at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont.

Sports fans came away disappointed Tuesday night if they were hoping for gossip: Insight into Aaron Rodgers’s holdout with the Packers, Tom Brady’s career plans, or Bryson DeChambeau’s sudden split with his caddie last week.

“Football is way easier than playing golf,” Brady said before the round.

The top takeaways from the event, which benefited two charities (Feeding America and My Brother’s Keeper) and was broadcast by TNT:

▪ Unfortunately, there was almost no talk about the participants’ real jobs. Rodgers, who has been holed up in Hawaii all offseason and skipped the Packers’ minicamp, didn’t address whether he will hold out of training camp. Brady, coming off an incredible Super Bowl victory, didn’t talk about how many more years he wants to play, or his knee surgery, or his departure from New England. And DeChambeau didn’t address the surprising decision last week to part ways with his caddie the night before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Even Larry Fitzgerald, on hand as a studio host, kept the muzzle on. Fitzgerald, still unsigned and seemingly unwanted by the Cardinals, didn’t address whether he wants to play football in 2021.

▪ There were plenty of bombs at Moonlight Basin, which averages 7,000 feet of elevation. Brady and DeChambeau both hit their drives within 10 feet on No. 3, the 392-yard par-4. On No. 8, a downhill par-5 that measured 777 yards for the pros and 677 yards for the quarterbacks, DeChambeau crushed his drive 480 yards, while Rodgers went 438 yards and Mickelson topped out at 390 yards. The broadcast said Brady hit his “300-plus” yards, but his shot went out of bounds so it was just an estimate. DeChambeau hit a second shot to see if he could crack 500 yards, but hooked it into the woods.

Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Aaron Rodgers line up a putt during The Match in Big Sky, Montana. Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

▪ The thin air certainly made it difficult for the golfers to gauge their shots. Mickelson couldn’t believe it when he flew his tee shot over the green on the par-4 ninth hole. But DeChambeau put one on the green from 248 yards with an 8-iron.

▪ Brady got off to a hot start, hitting a nice approach on No. 1, a great tee shot on No. 3, and sinking a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 7. But Brady hooked several of his tee shots, and his team only used two of his drives on the front nine.

▪ Brady chose a Patriotic outfit for the event — a red TB12 hat, white golf shirt, and blue pants. He also played with Titleist balls that had the Roman numerals of his seven Super Bowls printed on the side.

▪ Rodgers definitely has some game. His 438-yard drive on No. 8 was one of the best shots of the day, and his team used four of his drives on the front nine. Rodgers was the only one to land on the green on the second hole, a 172-yard par-3. He also put his tee shot within 6 feet on the par-3 sixth hole. And he hit a great shot out of the sand on No. 8 to put it within 15 feet.

▪ Two celebrities phoned in on the front nine — former President Obama, whose foundation started the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, and Rob Gronkowski, who phoned in from his nephew’s baseball game. Obama mentioned that he played a round with Mickelson about two weeks before Mickelson won this year’s PGA Championship, and he also has played with Rodgers, who “hits some bombs.” Gronk ribbed Brady for missing the offseason program following knee surgery, and joked that “I recruited Tom to Tampa. He didn’t recruit me.” Brady responded that “it was a team decision. How could I go somewhere and not bring the greatest tight end in NFL history?”

Tom Brady plays his shot off the third tee during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

▪ The foursome engaged in a healthy amount of smack talk to hype the event, but it was relatively muted during the round. DeChambeau gave Brady a roll of duct tape before the round, a nod to Brady ripping his pants in last year’s match. DeChambeau ironically ripped on Mickelson for slow play. And Brady and Gronkowski made one small poke at Rodgers and his holdout.

“I’m 30 yards away from Aaron, who’s the leader of the Packers . . . I think,” Brady quipped.

“Aaron looks more lazy now than I did in retirement,” Gronk added.

▪ Not the most impressive broadcast for TNT. It did a horrible job of providing basic information — the length of drives, the distance of approach shots and putts. For a match at high elevation featuring big hitters, not having this kind of info was a major letdown. Also, the camera people consistently lost sight of the ball. Technical difficulties cut out an impressive tee shot from DeChambeau that was rolling toward the cup on a par-3. And everyone — the athletes, the hosts, the call-ins — was constantly talking over each other.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.