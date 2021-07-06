Red Sox survive rally, outlast Angels to stay rolling

But easy lies the head of the best team in the American League.

The pillow pursuit created lines that stretched into the parking lot.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The fan giveaway at Angel Stadium on Monday night was a Shohei Ohtani pillow. A crowd of 38,201 turned out, the largest of the season.

Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs as the Red Sox survived a late rally and beat the Angels, 5-4.

That’s 10 wins in the last 11 games for the 54-32 Red Sox and 15 of the last 20. They are 3-1 on a road trip that has two more games remaining.

Martín Pérez (7-4) pitched into the sixth inning. Two relievers turned a two-run lead over to Adam Ottavino in the ninth, designated the closer after Matt Barnes needed 33 pitches to pitch the final inning at Oakland on Sunday.

Ottavino walked leadoff hitter José Iglesias then struck out the next two batters before Jose Rojas and David Fletcher singled to drive in runs and bring Ohtani to the plate.

He drove a 3-and-1 slider into shallow right field. But the Sox had second baseman Christian Arroyo positioned perfectly and he threw Ohtani out at first. It was Ottavino’s seventh save.

Ohtani was 1 for 5. He is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Angels on Tuesday.

The Sox improved to 27-15 on the road.

Lefthander José Suarez, who was making his first start of the season for the Angels, put seven men on base in three innings but only two scored.

Christian Arroyo, activated off the injured list earlier in the day, homered to left-center with one out in the second inning. It was his fifth home run of the season; all have either tied the game or given the Sox a lead.

Dylan Bundy, who was demoted to the bullpen late last month after going 1-7 with a 6.78 earned run average in 14 starts, took over in the fourth inning for the Angels.

Rafael Devers homered again, driving a 3-and-0 pitch deep to right center for his 21st of the year. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

He got two outs before walking Kiké Hernández. Bundy then fell behind Devers, 3 and 0. The next pitch was a sinker that caught too much of the bottom of the strike zone and Devers drove it into the bleachers in right-center.

It was his 21st home run and gave him a major league-leading 71 RBIs. It also was his first career home run on a 3-and-0 pitch and Devers paused for a second to watch it go.

Xander Bogaerts reached on an error to open the fifth inning. He advanced when Arroyo drew a two-out walk and scored on a single by Danny Santana.

Santana had entered the game in the third inning in place of left fielder Marwin Gonzalez. The Sox said Gonzalez had a tight right hamstring.

Martín Pérez got through 5⅓ innings, allowing just two runs - one earned - and striking out three. Ronald Martinez/Getty

Pérez went 5⅓ innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits. He walked one and struck out three.

The lefthander had plenty of help. With a run in and a runner on second in the second inning, Luis Rengifo drove a changeup to the wall in left-center. Hernández made a leaping catch to steal away a home run.

In the fifth inning, again with a run in and a runner on second, Ohtani singled to center. Santana made a strong throw to the plate to get Rojas. Umpire Alfonso Marquez initially called Rojas safe, but replays clearly showed Christian Vazquez applied the tag in time.

Phil Gosselin opened the sixth inning with a single and went to third when Max Stassi lined a pitch to the wall in right-center. Hernández threw Stassi out at second. It was the 28th outfield assist of the season for the Sox, 12 fewer than they had over 162 games in 2019.

Hirokazu Sawamura, very much the second most well-known Japanese player on the field, replaced Pérez and got two quick outs.

Rojas homered off Sawamura in the seventh to draw the Angels within two runs at 5-3.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.