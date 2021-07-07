Gillette Stadium announces return to live music with Garth Brooks concert in October

Tickets, which cost $94.95 each, will go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 16 at 10 a.m.

The country music superstar, 59, will perform at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9 — the first time the 14-time Grammy nominee will take the stage at the 65,000-seat venue. Brooks’s stop will also mark the return of live music to Gillette, which has not hosted a concert since 2019.

Garth Brooks will bring his country spirit back to the big city this October.

The last time Brooks brought his country catalog to the area was on Feb. 5, 2020, when he took his Dive Bar Tour to the Six String Grill & Stage at Patriot Place in Foxborough, just a stone’s throw away from the stadium. Before that, he played six shows at TD Garden in 2015 after not playing Boston for 17 years.

The “Friends in Low Places” hitmaker, whose career spans over three decades, began his stadium tour, presented by Amazon Music, in March 2019. The tour will resume on July 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, just a day after his Dive Bar tour, which began in July 2019, also picks up again.

After Brooks takes the stage, Gillette will host Elton John’s farewell tour and Kenny Chesney’s stadium tour, both in 2022.

Brooks, whose most recent studio album, “Fun,” came out in November 2020, performed “Amazing Grace” at the inauguration of President Biden. He has won the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award a record seven times with his blend of country-rock, and last month, he was lauded as a Kennedy Center honoree along with Joan Baez, Debbie Allen, Midori, and Dick Van Dyke.

Brooks is second only to the Beatles in album sales, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, making him the number-one selling solo artist in US history.

