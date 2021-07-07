‘Gossip Girl’ revival doesn’t have a lot to say

They really needed to reboot “Gossip Girl”… is something I wouldn’t have said a few months ago, when I heard that HBO Max was bringing the 2007-12 series back. It’s also something I won’t say now, after having seen the first few episodes of the show, which premieres on Thursday. The Upper East Side has a new royal family and three of them are stuck in a new Love Triangle, but it all seems very much the same as it did by the end of the first series: Tired and repetitive.

Spotted: Nothing new.

This time around, the super-rich prep-school kids, including a girl enrolled on scholarship, are diverse, and at least two of them are bisexual. They all seem woke enough to understand just how unattractive their lavish lifestyles might appear to those without funding — particularly the central character, Julien “JC” Calloway (Jordan Alexander). She is an influencer obsessed with getting just the right photo and tone for her Instagram. Her brand is everything to her. But unlike her parallel in the original “Gossip Girl,” the ruthless Blair Waldorf, she presents herself as nice and concerned about others in order to appeal to her influencees. She fund-raises for appearances only.