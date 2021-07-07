At Peabody Essex, museumgoers can get their COVID shots

Peabody Essex is partnering with California-based Curative to administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. As an added incentive, those who get the jab on-site can explore the museum for free.

The Salem museum dropped its mask mandate for visitors and staff as of July 1, more than a month after Boston’s three biggest art museums loosened their own policies around face coverings . And this week marks the next phase of reopening for Peabody Essex, with Friday afternoons bringing extended hours and free walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations through Aug. 13.

“I am so proud of the way PEM’s staff has worked together to keep our guests and our staff safe during the pandemic,” Robert Monk, interim chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We have much in store this summer with hybrid virtual and live programs, new exhibitions, and a renewed sense of gratitude for being able to celebrate creativity and connection.”

The museum’s offerings this summer include the “In American Waters” maritime painting show, featuring works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Stuart Davis, and more. There’s also the immersive (and family-friendly) “Where the Questions Live,” an investigation into human connections with nature by artist Wes Sam-Bruce. Tours of Peabody Essex’s historic houses are also expected to resume this summer. For details and advance tickets, visit www.pem.org.

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.