Air travel way up during July Fourth weekend

American Airlines says it carried nearly three times as many passengers over the July 4 weekend than it did over the holiday last year, the latest sign that travel — at least within the United States — is continuing to rebound from pandemic lows of 2020. American said Wednesday that it carried nearly 2.7 million passengers on more than 26,000 American and American Eagle flights between last Thursday and Monday. The airline did not provide comparisons with 2019, but the Transportation Security Administration screened 10.1 million travelers in the same five-day period, down 17 percent from the comparable period in 2019. Those figures have been improving every month. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Didi sued by shareholders after Chinese government crackdown

Didi Global Inc., its directors, and underwriters were hit with two US shareholder suits after a Chinese government crackdown sent the ride-hailing company’s shares plummeting shortly after its June 30 initial public offering. The company, which lost about $15 billion of market value on Tuesday alone, had the second-largest US IPO for a Chinese firm on record, raising $4.4 billion. Securities class action law firms filed complaints in federal court in New York and Los Angeles late on Tuesday, saying the company failed to disclose ongoing talks it was having with Chinese authorities about its compliance with cybersecurity laws and regulations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

USA Today last to put up a firewall

When USA Today was introduced nearly 40 years ago, its short articles, copious charts, and detailed weather coverage were disdained by the staid newspaper industry, which nonetheless quickly found itself copying many of the upstart’s novel features. But on Wednesday, USA Today announced it was playing catch-up with its contemporaries, becoming the final major national daily to require readers to pay to read news online. In a note to readers published Wednesday online and in the print edition, two executives at Gannett, the newspaper chain that owns USA Today, laid out their pitch. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

ECONOMY

Record number of job openings posted for a second month

US employers posted a record-high number of open jobs for the second straight month as a rapidly rebounding economy generates intense demand for workers. The number of available jobs on the last day of May rose slightly to 9.21 million, from 9.19 million in April, the Labor Department said Wednesday. That is the highest since records began in December 2000. The previously-reported figure for April of 9.3 million was revised lower. The number of people quitting their jobs slipped in May from a record high in April, but remains elevated. And the percentage of workers getting laid off hit a record low in May, the report said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Liquidators open their own stores to sell goods left over during the pandemic

Hilco Global and Gordon Brothers Group typically come on the scene when it’s time to run going-out-of-business sales and close stores. In a sign of just how much the pandemic has turned the retail business on its head, they’ve started opening stores. The COVID-19 crisis, which prompted a wave of retail bankruptcies and nationwide shutdowns, swallowed a whole season’s worth of unsold goods. That has opened the door for Hilco and Gordon to run sales — not for the retailers that usually hire them but under their own nameplate. Shopper’s Find, as the stores are called, are sourcing directly from manufacturers or wholesalers stuck with piles of last season’s fashions and other extra goods. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

TATTOOS

Business that developed disappearing ink raises $20 million

Ephemeral Tattoo, which developed an ink that fades away in about a year, has raised $20 million in a funding round just four months after opening its first studio in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City. The Series A round was led by Anthos Group, which also invests in the popular Conor McGregor-backed sports recovery system TIDL. The funding came after Ephemeral quickly found TikTok fame among those who can’t commit to a permanent tattoo. The company said in a statement that appointments have doubled every month since its opening. There’s now a seven- to eight-month waitlist. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Chobani files for IPO

Chobani has filed for an initial public offering as the yogurt maker looks to capitalize on demand for packaged food. The closely held company submitted a confidential draft registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Chobani said Wednesday in a statement. The number of shares to be sold and the price range for the offering haven’t yet been determined, it said. The Norwich, N.Y.-based maker of Greek yogurt, oat milk, and other products has been riding a wave of consumer interest since the pandemic sparked an eat-at-home craze, with many restaurants temporarily closing their doors. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

PRIVATE EQUITY

Firms may soon have a wave of resignations

Private equity firms risk a wave of post-pandemic resignations from women and ethnic minorities. A quarter of all women and a third of Black, Asian, and minority ethnic industry professionals surveyed by Investec PLC said they wanted to leave their employer in the next 12 months. While resignations across many industries are expected to surge in the wake of the pandemic, the discontent among specific demographic groups will be a blow to private equity, already one of the most male-dominated sectors in finance. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Chinese site deletes accounts on LGBT issues

China’s most popular social media service has deleted accounts on LGBT topics run by university students and nongovernment groups, prompting concern the ruling Communist Party is tightening control over gay and lesbian content. WeChat sent account holders a notice they violated rules but gave no details, according to the founder of an LGBT group, who asked not to be identified further out of fear of possible official retaliation. She said dozens of accounts were shut down, all at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Chinese Internet firms fined by anti-monopoly regulators

Companies including Internet giants Alibaba and Tencent were fined Wednesday by anti-monopoly regulators in a new move to tighten control over their fast-developing industries. In 22 cases, companies were fined 500,000 yuan ($75,000) each for actions including acquiring stakes in other companies that might improperly increase their market power, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Daimler sued over alleged manipulation of diesel engines

Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz, is facing a class-action lawsuit in Germany from consumer group VZBV, which last year won an 830 million euro ($981 million) settlement in a very similar case against Volkswagen. The consumer group alleges Daimler manipulated diesel engines to cheat on emission rules, VZBV said in a statement. The action covers Mercedes GLC and GLK models with engines of type OM 651, of which there are about 50,000 on German roads, the group said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SATELLITES

Planet Labs to go public

Planet Labs Inc., which uses a network of satellites to photograph the daily happenings on Earth, plans to become the latest private space company to go public. On Wednesday, Planet revealed that it will join with dMY Technology Group IV Inc., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with the hopes of trading on the New York Stock Exchange by the fourth quarter under the ticker symbol “PL.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS