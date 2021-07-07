Boston-area tech companies with Israeli ties find funding

Two Massachusetts technology startups with strong ties to Israel secured funding Wednesday to grow their operations, underscoring the deep connection local companies have with the country.
Silk, a cloud-computing firm that optimizes the performance of its clients’ databases, said it raised $55 million in a Series B funding round. The company, started by Dani Golan, a former Israeli Air Force pilot, is based in Needham and maintains offices near Haifa, Israel.
Assured Allies, a predictive analytics startup that helps seniors and insurers with the aging process, said it raised $18.3 million in a Series A funding round. The company, which has offices in Needham and Tel Aviv, was started by Roee Nahir, a former Israeli venture capitalist, and Afik Gal, a physician trained at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba, Israel.
Silk’s funding round was led by S Capital and included prominent investors like Sequoia Capital. Core Innovation Capital and New Era Capital Partners co-led Assured Allies’ round.
The two companies are among hundreds in Massachusetts that have links to Israel and generate significant revenue for the local economy.
In 2015, the New England-Israel Business Council conducted a study that showed 216 businesses in Massachusetts with ties to Israel generated over $9 billion in revenue and employed nearly 9,000 people. That was an increase from 2012, when a previous iteration of the study found 211 Israeli-affiliated businesses in the state generated $6 billion in revenue and employed nearly 6,600 people.
Dan Trajman, the president and chief executive of the New England-Israel Business Council, said that the growth of Silk and Assured Allies confirms the strength of the partnership between Massachusetts and Israel.
“Those two rounds are a great testament to the strength of both Israeli technology and the Boston area as a home for them,” he said. “The trend of the last 70years is just growing and getting better.”
Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.