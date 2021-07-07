An artistic retreat to Long Island

Not yet famous and certainly not rich, in 1945 they settled into a modest 1879 farmhouse with no central heating or indoor plumbing. But over the next decade they would make the property their own. As Pollock’s fame blossomed, they would create a comfortable, if stormy life for themselves. Pollock would have his greatest artistic advances while working in the barn studio.

SPRINGS, N.Y. — If there’s one thing we learned from our last year-plus, it’s that the longing to escape is primal and visceral. No one knew that better than Abstract Expressionist artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, who fled the hubbub of Manhattan to a farming and fishing community on the eastern end of Long Island’s South Fork.

Neither Pollock nor Krasner stopped painting at the edge of their canvases. The studio still bears traces of their work. Patricia Harris

Our fascination with artistic working couples drew us to Long Island to take the guided tour at the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center operated by the Stony Brook Foundation. It was definitely a PBS-style mashup of art documentary, ‶This Old House,″ and an old Masterpiece Theatre series.

The landscape has the alluring glow of a saltwater farm. After purchasing the property in 1946 (thanks to a loan from art dealer and collector Peggy Guggenheim, the couple relocated the barn so they could enjoy an unobstructed view of the saltwater marsh along Accabonac Creek. Pollock would eventually have several large boulders excavated and grouped artistically in a corner of the back lawn. As we learned later on, both artists apparently had a thing for boulders.

Visitors to the Pollock-Krasner studio must wear disposable slippers to protect the historic floor. David Lyon

We donned disposable slippers to enter the barn studio where Pollock created many of the ‶drip″ paintings that made him a superstar of the mid-20th-century art world. Using big cans of house paint, he applied the colors to large canvases on the floor using sticks, stiff brushes, and even syringe bulb turkey basters. His breakthrough was to find a spontaneous technique to express himself directly and emotionally, and the image of heroic creativity played well in the popular press.

When the couple renovated the barn in 1953, they installed heating, insulation, and electricity. They also covered the wood floor with Masonite panels, unwittingly preserving evidence of Pollock’s peak creative period. More than 30 years later, preservationists removed the panels and revealed overdrips from several famous paintings on the original wood. It was hard not to feel that we were treading on a piece of art — all it lacked was a signature. A year after Pollock’s 1956 death in a car crash, Krasner took over the barn studio. Through 1982, she worked on canvases tacked up on the walls, which still bear overflow strokes and splashes from her own vigorous action-painting technique.

Although Krasner had the house to herself until her death in 1984, the downstairs retains a rather intimate sense of the couple’s years in Springs. The small but functional kitchen was apparently the site of frequent collaborations. She cooked meals and he baked bread and pies. They used vegetables from their own garden and Pollock liked to gather clams. Krasner adeptly assembled movers and shakers in the art world — critics, gallerists, collectors, painters, and other denizens of New York bohemia — around their dinner table in the country.

Rocks and shells from their beachcombing expeditions cover almost every shelf or flat surface. A rusted anchor they especially prized hangs on one wall. The front parlor was a combination music room and library. Its shelves are filled alternately with exhibition catalogs and record albums. Both loved jazz — Pollock favoring Dixieland and ragtime, Krasner opting for bebop and progressive jazz. It’s easy to imagine finger-snapping listening sessions fueled by after-dinner drinks.

Two bedrooms upstairs are really Krasner’s realm. After Pollock’s death on a joy ride with his mistress, Krasner evicted his ghost from their private quarters. The smaller room, which was originally her studio, became a guest bedroom containing the couple’s twin beds. She installed a more luxurious double bed in the master bedroom, and all of the artifacts seem to be hers — right down to the custom evening dress she wore to the 1967 opening of the Pollock retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art.

Pollock's famous drip paintings were executed with cans of house paint. Patricia Harris

Pollock and Krasner would buy provisions and gas at the nearby Springs General Store (29 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton, N.Y., 631-329-5065, springsgeneralstore.com). Considerably gentrified since their day, the store sells breakfast and lunch to go, including a Pollock burger served with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion, bacon, and blue cheese. As the menu says, ‶it’s messy, but a real masterpiece.″

Both artists are interred at nearby Green River Cemetery on Accabonac Road. When Pollock died, Krasner moved a boulder from behind the barn studio to serve as his headstone. In 1984, that boulder was relocated to her adjacent gravesite while a bigger stone took its place on Pollock’s plot. Apparently, they were rock stars to the end.

From New England, the fastest way to get to eastern Long Island is on the Cross Sound Ferry from New London, Conn., to Orient Point on the North Fork. It’s technically possible to visit the Pollock-Krasner House in a day trip with tight ferry connections, but what’s the rush?

The old barn on the property was moved to improve the view from the house. Jackson Pollock painted some of his most famous works here. Patricia Harris

We stretched out our visit with a couple of days in Greenport, the biggest town on the North Fork and a sleepy alternative to the chichi Hamptons. The motel-like Greenporter Hotel is literally steps from the center of the maritime village and makes a great base for walking around town or zipping out to the countryside.

This part of Long Island was famous for turf farms and potatoes. The roads of this agricultural area are dotted with farm stands selling fruits and vegetables. But vineyards have taken over much of the acreage and there are now more than 40 wineries between Riverhead on the west and Greenport on the east. It’s just our opinion, of course, but several wineries produce top-notch aromatic whites (especially sauvignon blanc and grüner veltliner) and some plummy merlots. An all-inclusive online guide to the wineries can be found at www.liwines.com. Two of our favorites are Lenz (38355 NY-25, Peconic, N.Y., 631-734-6010, lenzwine.com) and McCall (22600 NY-25, Cutchogue, N.Y., 631-734-5764, mccallwines.com).

We saved our last stop for Lavender by the Bay (7540 NY-25, East Marion, N.Y., 631-477-1019, lavenderbythebay.com), the aromatic farm on the road back to the Orient Point ferry landing. The first wave of bloom starts in mid-June. A bouquet of fresh lavender ensured that the car smelled sweet all the way home.

If you go …

Cross Sound Ferry

2 Ferry St., New London, Conn.

860-443-5281, 631-323-2525, longislandferry.com

Reservations required: $57 each way for car and driver, $29 round trip per additional adult

Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, Springs (East Hampton), N.Y.

631-324-4929, stonybrook.edu/pkhouse

Reservations required: Guided tours May-October Thursday-Saturday at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sunday noon and 2 p.m., adults $15, under age 12 $10

Greenporter Hotel

326 Front St., Greenport, N.Y.

631-477-0066, greenporterhotel.com

Double rooms from $269 during summer season

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.

