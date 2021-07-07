An outdoor fest in N.H., a Cape Cod redo, and Road Scholar hits the road once again

Celebrate healthy living and outdoor recreation at the White Mountains Outdoor Fest in North Conway, N.H. (July 17-18). Presented by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and White Mountains Community College, the event includes a fun 5K run/walk and 10K run through North Conway; a Vendor Square in Schouler Park featuring demos, speakers, yoga in the park, music, and food (Saturday only); guided half- and full-day hiking in the White Mountain National Forest; guided tours of the former logging community Livermore; guided bike rides; and SUP yoga and adventure paddle on nearby Conway Lake. Details and registration available on website. Fees vary. mtwashingtonvalley.org/home/WhiteMountainsFest.cfm

HISTORIC CAPE COD INN MAKEOVER

Making its Cape Cod debut this month, Chapter House (formerly The Compass Rose) is a 21-room boutique inn that has undergone extensive renovations and upgrades to its historic property on Old King’s Highway in Yarmouth Port. Comfy accommodations are available in the circa 1716 Victorian Main house (with updated bar and four-season porch) as well as 10 guest rooms in the Carriage House. Guests at the inn can enjoy art, music, and theater at nearby top destination attractions, as well as outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, windsurfing, kayaking, or simply lolling on local beaches. Two-night minimum rates from $578. 508-362-4348, www.chapterhousecapecod.com

LUXURY DIGS DEBUT IN HISTORIC PALAZZO

Fall in love with Tuscany all over again while sojourning in Lucca, a historic city rimmed by intact 16th-century walls. Located at the foot of the Apuan Alps, the old city center is known for its cobblestone streets, medieval churches, lively public squares, and restored palaces. It may now also be celebrated for the brand-new Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection, the city’s first full-service luxury hotel to open inside its majestic city walls. The impeccably restored palazzo (and former glassblower’s atelier) recalls an era when composers such as Puccini summered in Lucca. Guests enjoy an onsite restaurant, rooftop bar, lavish lounge, and curated list of activities such as local olive oil, honey, and wine tastings, made even more magical when enjoyed inside the hotel’s ancient cellar. Book the Summer in Lucca 2021 package and enjoy accommodations in an Adagio room complete with breakfast, wine tasting, and one-hour bike rental (with snack basket) for two. To claim this deal, click “reserve,” then enter dates, number of guests, and promo code ES1. Seasonal rates from $416 with minimum two-night stay. Valid through Oct. 31. www.granduniverselucca.com

THE WORLD IS YOUR UNIVERSITY

Ready for your next learning adventure? Road Scholar, the nation’s largest not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults over 50, is hitting the road again after more than a year of coronavirus-induced hibernation. More than 70 programs are available this summer, covering a wide variety of interests — from geology to photography to history to hiking — in national and international destinations. Programs continue into 2022, including online classes if you’re still not ready or able to travel. Educational adventures start at $700 (for a six-day program); participants must be fully vaccinated to attend. The average cost of programs in the US is $1,989 and international is $4,121, including meals, hotel, and transportation on the program. 800-454-5768, www.roadscholar.org

ALL-INCLUSIVE FUN WITH BIG SAVINGS

Book before July 31 for big savings on a family-friendly vacation in Turks & Caicos. Alexandra Resort’s 50 percent-off deal — good for stays through Dec. 22 — aims to entice visitors to its all-inclusive resort on the famed Grace Bay Beach. One-, two-, and four-bedroom accommodations offer flexible options for couples, families, or multigenerational groups. All-inclusive guests enjoy unlimited meals and drinks at any of the resort’s several bars and restaurants, as well as a free dine-around program at its sister properties. (A free shuttle service connects all three resorts.) All-inclusive activities include SUPs kayaks, Hobie Cats, snorkel gear, and kids club. Add-on activities include kiteboarding, windsurfing, and sailing lessons, golf, fishing and mangrove expeditions, and more. Rates from $700 per couple, per room. Even better? Kids under 12 are always free. 800-284-0699, www.alexandraresort.com/specials-packages

UPDATED CAMERA FOR ADVENTURERS

If you’ve been hesitant to splurge on a GoPro for your upcoming surfing, spelunking, rappelling, or other outdoor adventures, perhaps the HERO9 Black bundle deal will change your mind. Save $200 when purchasing a one-year GoPro subscription with the new HERO9 Black model, whose updates include a new sensor that delivers 5K video and 20 megapixel photos, next-generation HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization with in-camera horizon leveling, new front-facing display, a larger rear display, 30 percent more battery life, and a Max Lens Mod accessory that brings Max HyperSmooth video stabilization and Max SuperView ultra wide-angle photos and videos. Bundle also includes magnetic swivel clip, spare battery, floating hand grip, 32GB SD card, and camera case. $349.98. gopro.com/en/us/shop/cameras/hero9-black/CHDHX-901-master.html

