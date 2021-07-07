Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A Mississippi kite was seen at Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth. Other sightings at Crane included 7 grasshopper sparrows and 2 blue grosbeaks.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 little gulls, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, a Forster’s tern, 2 Arctic terns, 6 roseate terns, 6 Wilson’s strom-petrels, a Cory’s shearwater, 2 great shearwaters, 9 sooty shearwaters, and 4 Manx shearwaters.

Other sightings around the Cape included a white-eyed vireo in Woods Hole, a worm-eating warbler and at least one chuck-will’s widow elsewhere in Falmouth, a black skimmer at Popponesset Spit in Mashpee, a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, 2 rose-breasted grosbeaks in Cummaquid, a brant and 7 yellow-crowned night-herons at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouthport, and a little blue heron in Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



