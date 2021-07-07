She fell down the Gardner Museum heist rabbit hole. So she turned the crime scene into her own work of art

Katy Slininger , 31, embroidered an intricate reconstruction of a diagram of the heist after watching the Netflix docuseries, “ This Is a Robbery ,” which was released in April . Using an outline of the museum and its rooms, she sewed in contrasting colors to show the paths investigators believe two suspects took through the museum on that fateful night.

The 13 works stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990 have never been recovered, but a New England crafter has fashioned a new piece of artwork inspired by the infamous Boston heist.

The outline of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum's layout sewn into fabric on an embroidery hoop. Katy Slininger

Slininger, who lives in northeastern Connecticut, is a former Boston resident, and says the Gardner was her favorite museum.

“I hadn’t really heard the entire story in that level of detail and so it was on my mind,” Slininger said in an interview. “I started doing embroidery, mostly just for fun — being home with my toddler, just to have a creative outlet … and it popped in my head.”

The documentary series features Globe reporter Shelley Murphy, columnist Kevin Cullen, and author Stephen Kurkjian, all of whom possess an encyclopedic knowledge of the heist and its history; the series was created by Nick and Colin Barnicle, and executive produced by Linda Henry, the Globe’s chief executive officer.

On the embroidery, gold beads mark the locations of the stolen items, and the bottom is embellished with 13 gold beads to represent each of the stolen works. In the center is the museum’s lush courtyard, and the whole diagram is festooned with the hanging nasturtiums that bloom in the museum each spring.

Katy Slininger's embroidery project was mostly done freestyle, she said. Katy Slininger

“I wanted to depict the story of the heist through a map, because that’s the only way you can kind of tell a story in an embroidery was through a diagram,” she said. “I knew I wanted to do a blueprint-looking thing.”

The piece took her about 12 hours to complete, spread over about two weeks.

“I would say my skill is kind of mediocre because I’m not trying to do super technically correct stuff,” she said. “If a real seamstress looked at it, she would be appalled, I’m sure.”

The work of art quickly took off on Twitter when Slininger posted it on July 3, and was retweeted by her friend, Boston comedian Rob Delaney.

It also caught the attention of Anthony Amore, the security director for the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the head investigator on the heist.

“You should send it to me as a thank you for my hard work!” Amore said in a direct message to Slininger, who posted a screenshot of the message.

The heist, which made headlines in 1990 and has captured the public’s interest ever since, has never been solved. On March 18, 1990, two thieves disguised as Boston police officers tricked a museum guard into opening the door for them before binding him and his partner in duct tape. The robbers then spent 81 minutes plundering the museum, making off with a Vermeer, three Rembrandts, and an array of other works.

The value of the stolen works is now estimated to be more than $500 million; the museum’s reward for their recovery stands at $10 million.

If you were hoping to snag the embroidery piece and indulge your true crime obsession, you’re out of luck — Slininger already sold the piece to a friend for $40.

“Honestly, a little bit, I was like, ‘Do I really want to sell it?’” Slininger said. “But I like when friends have stuff I made.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com