The love is gone after 29 years of marriage, but they still live together

Q. I have been married for 29 years and have three wonderful, grown-up children. Unfortunately, my wife and I have grown apart. We do respect one another and enjoy each other’s company — most of the time. While we still live together, we do give each other space and occasionally “do our own things” separately with friends and family. We have given each other permission to date other people, although neither of us has.

We are staying together so that our children (and future grandchildren?) enjoy a normal family environment down the road. Our social circle is highly interconnected. If we were to split up, our friendships would become strained. Are we crazy for living this way, or is this normal protocol after 29 years of marriage?

— Twisted Knots

A. There is no normal. Every marriage is different.

Every divorce is different, too. Sometimes the divorce never quite happens and two people coexist, still married, in the same house.

There’s no “protocol” for anything. It doesn’t work that way.

I can tell you the path of least resistance is not always the road to happiness. You describe a setup involving mutual respect, space, and shared priorities, but most of your choices have been made for others (based on what you’ve told us, at least). The rules of the house allow for dating, but that kind of experience hasn’t been easy to try.

What happens if one of you meets someone you like? How easy will it be to date if a new person learns you have no intention of altering your interconnected community?

You wrote this letter, I think, because you see limitations to this arrangement. I have to wonder whether the people in your lives, kids included, are just as capable of mutual respect, and would be able to share you and your wife and give you what you both need to live your best lives — whatever that looks like.

Maybe I’m jumping to a big conclusion here, but you seem to be asking, “Is this the best we can do?” It’s worth having more conversations with your wife about other approaches. Because yeah, based on what you told us, you can probably do better.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I’ve heard of staying together for kids until they graduate from high school, but I’ve never heard of staying together for grandkids that aren’t even born yet. BKLYNMOM

My ex-husband and I separated but continued to live together in separate bedrooms for eight years. Why, I don’t really know. We finally divorced and still are amicable. We both wondered: Why did we stay so long in a marriage that was clearly over? Scared of the unknown is my guess. LEFTYLUCY7

Being divorced is not a sign of failure (or success). It’s a sign that you and your partner want different things for the next chapters of your lives. CUPPAJOESEATTLE

My wife and I had a mediated divorce after 27-plus years. We left court smiling. Our friendship improved. Our kids (grown and teenager) were fine with it. I’m glad she’s happy with her new guy. Women wanted nothing to do with someone who wasn’t “free and clear” both on paper and with a sufficient time interval of adjustment. Get the divorce. BRIANW16

