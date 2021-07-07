11-year-old girl pulled from Merrimack River in critical condition

An 11-year-old Lowell girl is in critical condition after she was pulled from the Merrimack River Tuesday afternoon by a passerby, police said, another in a rash of drownings and water rescues across the state in recent months.

The girl was found struggling in the river by a bystander, who called 911 before pulling her from the water around 1 p.m. and beginning “life-saving measures,” Lowell Police Deputy Superintendent Marc LeBlanc said.

Police arrived at the VFW Highway near Aiken Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. and found the passerby administering medical aid, LeBlanc said. Another bystander helped administer aid as well.