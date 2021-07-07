40 people rescued from burning charter fishing boat off Gloucester, Coast Guard says

First responders rescued 40 people from a charter fishing boat that caught fire in Gloucester Harbor, the Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The Coast Guard was called around 8:40 a.m. Passengers were on board the charter boat Yankee Patriot II when the vessel’s starboard engine caught fire, Petty Officer Ryan Noel said.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, was still burning as passengers were evacuated, officials said. The boat returned to its dock under its own power, Noel said.

Three boats were used to transport passengers back to shore, he said.

Yankee Patriot 2 is operated by Yankee Fleet, a Gloucester based family-owned charter boat company that has been in business since 1944, according to the company’s website. Yankee Patriot II was added to the company’s fleet in 2018. It is one of two boats operated by Yankee Fleet.

An employee who answered the phone said that no one at the company would discuss the incident, but disputed that there was a fire on the boat.

“You will have to get your information elsewhere,” the worker said before hanging up.

Crews from the Coast Guard and the Gloucester Harbormaster conducted the rescue.

No other information is currently available. This is a developing story and will be updated.





