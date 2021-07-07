Blue Hill Observatory closes to the public for renovations

The Blue Hill Observatory in Milton is closed to the public until 2022 for $2 million in renovations.

The work, which began in June, includes concrete repair, improved lighting, and historically appropriate door and window upgrades, according to William Misinger, president of the nonprofit that runs the observatory for the state.

“The main reason for renovations was the deterioration of the cement on the top of the three-story tower, and work will include sawing the top of the tower off and re-pouring the parapets,” he said.