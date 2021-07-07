Blue Hill Observatory closes to the public for renovations

The Blue Hill Observatory in Milton is closed to the public until 2022 for $2 million in renovations.
The work, which began in June, includes concrete repair, improved lighting, and historically appropriate door and window upgrades, according to William Misinger, president of the nonprofit that runs the observatory for the state.
“The main reason for renovations was the deterioration of the cement on the top of the three-story tower, and work will include sawing the top of the tower off and re-pouring the parapets,” he said.
Daily weather observations will continue, though, maintaining the observatory as the site of the longest continuously held weather records in the country, he said.
The records began in 1885, when weather enthusiast Abbott Lawrence Rotch built a two-story stone tower at the top of Great Blue Hill. In 1908, he replaced it with the current three-storyconcrete tower — one of the earliest steel-reinforced concrete structures built in the United States, according to a history of the observatory.
Rotch became Harvard University’s first Professor of Meteorology and willed the observatory to the university at his death in 1912. The state of Massachusetts took ownership in 1971.
A nonprofit group formed in 1999 runs educational programs at the observatory through a Science Center aimed at “increasing public understanding and appreciation for atmospheric science, while continuing to maintain a meticulous record of weather observations for the long-term study of climate,” the history said. Misinger said the education programs will be offered at schools, rather than in field trips to the observatory, until the repair work is complete.
