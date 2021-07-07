In Boston, first week of July has been wettest in over 100 years

The first week of July has been the wettest in over 100 years in Boston.

Thunderstorms rolled through the area Wednesday evening and brought anywhere from a trace of rain up to an inch in a few places. In Boston, the first week of July has been the wettest in over 100 years. When you look at the numbers, this year and 1915 are the only ones that are close. Everything else has seen much less rain to this point in the month.

As a gardener, I like rain in the summer. But I don’t like too much rain, and that’s what we’re now getting — and it is not over.

The front which brought showers and thunderstorms to the area late Wednesday will stall to the south and act to enhance Tropical Storm Elsa, or what is left of Elsa Thursday night and Friday.

Advertisement

First, this boundary will move north as a warm front Thursday night and that alone will bring some rainfall. The air behind it is even more humid and the atmosphere will be saturated with more moisture. As Elsa moves northward somewhere over or close to Southern New England, it will bring heavy rain and some wind.

Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 miles per hour, but less than hurricane strength. NOAA

It’s important to remember that the term tropical storm just means that winds will be over 34 knots or 39 miles per hour. Anytime we have tropical storm warnings across Southern New England, I find myself reminding everyone that the winds of a tropical storm are very similar to that of a moderate to strong nor’easter. Those areas that end up on the right side of the track will be on the windier side; the rest of us will see more rain.

Tropical storm Elsa is forecast to pass rapidly northeast this week. NHC

The bottom line here is that Friday morning looks like a washout and even if it’s not raining from sunup to sundown, the chances of downpours are high enough that outdoor plans should be postponed. We might get a break at the end of the day if the system moves fast enough, but we won’t know that until later Thursday.

Advertisement

The heaviest rain through Friday night will be west of the track of Elsa. Presently this looks to be roughly from Boston to Providence and points north. WeatherBELL

Depending on how much rain we receive will move this July higher up in the rankings for wet months. It’s amazing to think we still have most of the month ahead of us and it has been as wet as it has.

Over the weekend there will be some improvement, although I can’t take out the mention of showers completely. Most of the time will be dry with temperatures in the mid 70s to around 80.