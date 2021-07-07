Boston Public Schools denies it wrongfully withheld text messages in exam school admission case, saying there was no cover up

Boston school officials strongly denied they withheld racially charged text messages during an exam school admission case in federal court, saying there was no cover up of the text messages, according to a motion filed late Tuesday.

The motion represents the first time school officials have publicly addressed allegations levied by a group of white and Asian parents who contend that city officials intentionally concealed the text messages to hide racial bias among School Committee members.

The move came four days after Federal District Court Judge William Young denied the school system’s request to delay a hearing on the matter, which is scheduled for this Friday. In issuing his denial, Young said the parent coalition raised profound and serious allegations in accusing school officials of wrongfully omitting the text messages from the court record, calling the actions “potentially fraud on the Court.”

The court case is reemerging as the School Committee is on a fast track to approve permanent changes to the exam school admission policies this month.

At the center of the legal dispute is a series of text messages between former School Committee members Alexandra Oliver-Dávila and Lorna Rivera that show the two are biased against white people, according to the parent group. On the night the School Committee approved the temporary plan last October, Oliver-Dávila and Rivera exchanged disparaging texts about white parents from West Roxbury that school officials never submitted to the federal court.

Among the excluded text messages, Oliver-Dávila texted to Rivera “I hate WR” in reference to West Roxbury and Rivera replied “Sick of Westie whites.” Oliver-Dávila shot back: “Me too. I really feel like saying that.”

The withheld text messages recently came to light after an unknown person leaked them to the media, prompting Oliver-Dávila and Rivera to resign. Rivera has alleged the text messages were leaked in an effort to derail permanent changes to the exam school admission criteria.

Boston school officials, in submitting text messages to the court, relied on a transcript its legal department pulled together in response to a Boston Globe public records request in October seeking copies of all text messages between School Committee members during the night of the vote that related to BPS issues, according to its motion. The transcript didn’t include the controversial text message exchanges between Oliver-Dávila and Rivera.

The parent coalition approved using the transcript as evidence in the court proceedings this spring, believing it was a complete accounting of the text messages exchanged between School Committee members that night.

But school officials contend they never indicated in federal court the transcript was a complete record.

“BPS attested that only the exhibit was a ‘true and accurate transcription of text messages,’ which it certainly was. BPS did not attest to it being a complete transcript of all the text messages between the two School Committee members in both their personal and public capacities under the Public Record Law,” according to the school system’s motion. “The Coalition’s argument hinges upon this fact, which they have failed to prove. As such, the Motion should be denied.”

School officials worked in conjunction with the city legal department in responding to the Globe’s public records request, according to the motion. The motion did not indicate specifically why officials did not believe that the excluded text messages between the two former School Committee members pertained to BPS issues and instead offered a vague explanation.

“To assist with the readability of the text messages, BPS transcribed the text messages that were determined to be ‘made’ or ‘received’ in the School Committee member’s official capacity under the Massachusetts Public Records Law.”

Discussions of how to respond to the Globe’s public records request included then head of the city’s legal department, Eugene O’Flaherty, a longtime political ally of former mayor Martin J. Walsh, who appointed the School Committee. At the time the public records request was being processed, Oliver-Dávila was serving as temporary chair of the School Committee and gained the post permanently shortly after the text messages were provided to the Globe.

School officials doubted that if the excluded text messages were provided to the court that the judge would have ruled differently.

“Nevertheless, even if the Court were to find that fraud, misrepresentation, or misconduct occurred, the Coalition fails to prove that they were prevented from fully and fairly preparing or presenting their case,” the motion said. “The text messages at issue have no effect on the Coalition’s theory of the case.”

School officials disputed that the text messages provide any evidence that would show that the creation of the temporary plan was racially biased. The parent coalition contends that the plan discriminates against white and Asian applicants because projections showed the changes would decrease the odds that applicants of those demographic groups would get in. Young in issuing his ruling in the spring agreed the plan was not discriminatory.

“However, while wholly inappropriate and evincing extremely poor judgment, these messages simply do not show that the Interim Plan was motivated by racial animus,” the school system said in its motion. “First, Rivera’s comment – ‘Wait til the white racists start yelling [a]t us’ – merely expresses her personal belief that white people she considers racist would attempt to confront the Committee and challenge the Interim Plan on racial grounds.

“Oliver-Dávila’s response – ‘Whatever…they are delusional’ – is equally innocuous,” the motion further stated. “To claim that White racists are ‘delusional’ is not a controversial stand with which any right-thinking person would take issue. While more problematic, Rivera’s related comment – that she is “[s]ick of westie whites” – offers more of the same. Rivera’s evident frustration with this particular group’s insistence that its privileged status be maintained is, if not politically correct, at least explainable.”

Several interveners in the case on the behalf of the school system, including the Boston branch of the NAACP and Asian American Resource Workshop, also filed a motion urging Young not to reopen the case.

“To be sure, the texts would add a couple of ‘contemporary statements’ by two members of the School Committee, but when viewed against the totality of the relevant facts, their potential impact on the Court’s finding would be negligible,” their motion said.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.