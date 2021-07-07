Boston reaches 13th day of temperatures 90 degrees or above this year

On June 28, Boston hit 97 degrees and tied 1901 and 1991 for the record high that day, and the month as a whole was the hottest June ever recorded . The National Weather Service began recording local temperatures in 1871.

The milestone comes relatively early in the year following multiple heat waves that have hit the Boston area.

Wednesday marked the 13th day this season of temperatures reaching 90 degrees or above in Boston, according to data collected by the National Weather Service.

Though it’s only early July, Boston looks set to easily pass last year’s tally of 15 days of 90 degree temperatures or above. 1983 still holds first place for the most 90-degree days in Boston at 30.

According to the Climate Projection Consensus, developed by the City of Boston and a team of the region’s top climate scientists, these hotter temperatures will increase in frequency as the effects of human-induced climate change become more apparent.

Temperatures in the northeastern United States have already increased by almost two degrees Fahrenheit between 1895 and 2011. According to the consensus, there may be as many as 40 days over 90 degrees by 2030 and 90 days by 2070 — nearly the entire summer.

In addition, heat waves will become more common, last longer, and be more intense. The City of Boston defines heat waves as “periods of three or more days above 90 degrees.” Heat waves are currently a leading cause of weather-related mortality in the United States.

