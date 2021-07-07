Effort underway to protect South Acton farm from development

Acton Conservation Trust and Sudbury Valley Trustees have launched a fund drive to help protect Stonefield Farm in South Acton from future development.

The family that owns the 51-acre property has agreed to sell it for $2.8 million to the nonprofit Boston Area Gleaners, which plans to grow produce on it for hunger-relief organizations.

To permanently protect the land — which also includes woods and wetlands — and to offset part of the purchase price, BAG has agreed to sell an Agricultural Preservation Restriction on the property to the town of Acton and Sudbury Valley Trustees valued at $1.9 million. Such restrictions require the owner to maintain the land for farming.