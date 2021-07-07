Final Wellesley COVID-19 relief fund grant supports teen summer jobs

The relief fund, launched in April 2020, has distributed $125,000 to local nonprofits and town departments, the statement said.

The funding will help the Wellesley Green Shirts 2021 summer jobs program that is administered by the Wellesley Youth Commission, according to a statement posted to the town website. The relief fund wrapped up its grant-making program with a final donation for the “immediate needs for youth employment in our community.”

Wellesley’s s COVID-19 Relief Fund is supporting summer jobs for teens working for town offices like the Council on Aging and the Recreation Department.

Maura Renzella, the director of Wellesley’s Youth Commission, said that summer jobs are crucial for young people.

“They provide meaningful work, a set schedule, and the chance to learn life skills and make important connections in the community,” Renzella said in the statement. “I’m so thrilled that the Green Shirts program, which started during the pandemic when everything else was closed, can go forward as the Town and the country opens up.”

Renzella worked with Wellesley Recreation Director Matt Chin to identify jobs throughout the town.

The relief fund grant will support more than 200 job hours for local teens during an eight-week period that began in June and runs into August, according to the statement.

“Last year, the Wellesley Green Shirts were familiar sights around Town as they delivered hot meals to seniors and vulnerable citizens, packaged PPE and distributed sanitizing stations, staffed mobile movie nights, and assisted with other COVID-19 initiatives,” the statement said.

