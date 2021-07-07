Local Haitians express shock, frustration as nation is again plunged into turmoil following president’s assassination

“Too many folks in the diaspora have lost loved ones,” said Sanon, who has lived in Massachusetts since 1975. “And they were also feeling that they were not not free enough to go back to their home country, visiting their loved ones, or be able to go back and enjoy the country.”

Jean-Claude Sanon, a Haitian community organizer who has run for public office in Boston, expressed sadness over the news.

Members of Boston’s Haitian community expressed worry and frustration Wednesday following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

The assassination plunged the Caribbean nation into turmoil while it is still recovering from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Advertisement

Unidentified gunmen assassinated Moïse at his home overnight. First Lady Martine Moïse was wounded and hospitalized shortly after the attack.

Moïse, 53, had ruled the nation by decree after Haiti failed to hold elections. Opposition figures in the country had been demanding he resign from his position for months.

Sanon said the murder of a Haitian journalist and a human rights activist last week foreshadowed the leader’s assassination. He “hopes and prays” that the United States does not get involved in the country’s turmoil.

“Every time that the United States government is involved into someone else’s regime or sovereignty, it always turn out to be sour,” Sanon said.

Boston has the third-largest Haitian population in the United States, after New York and Miami. Tweets of concern for the citizens’ safety flooded in overnight from members of the region’s Haitian community.

Tiana Woodard can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.