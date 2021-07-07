Local Haitians express shock, frustration as nation is again plunged into turmoil following president’s assassination

Members of Boston’s Haitian community expressed worry and frustration Wednesday following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
Jean-Claude Sanon, a Haitian community organizer who has run for public office in Boston, expressed sadness over the news.
“Too many folks in the diaspora have lost loved ones,” said Sanon, who has lived in Massachusetts since 1975. “And they were also feeling that they were not not free enough to go back to their home country, visiting their loved ones, or be able to go back and enjoy the country.”
The assassination plunged the Caribbean nation into turmoil while it is still recovering from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Advertisement
Unidentified gunmen assassinated Moïse at his home overnight. First Lady Martine Moïse was wounded and hospitalized shortly after the attack.
Moïse, 53, had ruled the nation by decree after Haiti failed to hold elections. Opposition figures in the country had been demanding he resign from his position for months.
Sanon said the murder of a Haitian journalist and a human rights activist last week foreshadowed the leader’s assassination. He “hopes and prays” that the United States does not get involved in the country’s turmoil.
“Every time that the United States government is involved into someone else’s regime or sovereignty, it always turn out to be sour,” Sanon said.
Boston has the third-largest Haitian population in the United States, after New York and Miami. Tweets of concern for the citizens’ safety flooded in overnight from members of the region’s Haitian community.
Shocking news out of Haiti about the assassination of President Moise. My prayer for the country is one of absolute safety and security in the days and months to come. Standing in solidarity with Haitians calling for peace and progress.— Ruthzee Louijeune (@ruthzee4boston) July 7, 2021
My thoughts are with the people of Haiti. Amidst this political crisis my hope is that this vacuum is filled with a government that believes in the people believes in democracy and not brutal military might. #Ayiti #ayiticherie— Elijah (@Mansa_Eli) July 7, 2021
So thankful my grandmother lives in Boston because Haiti’s hurting bad right now 😞— Sabs🌬✨ (@1dopeJAHAITIAN) July 7, 2021
Haiti did not fight to become the first Black republic just to end up like this— 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) July 7, 2021
Something needs to change. https://t.co/rW1jz7Mq4C
Tiana Woodard can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.