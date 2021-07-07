Lowell man arrested for allegedly distributing illegal firearms and drugs

Two of the guns were “ghost guns,” two were reported stolen, and one has an obliterated serial number, the statement said.

Troopers conducted a “knock and announce” search warrant at Fabian Santana’s residence at 6 a.m. and seized five firearms, 1.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, about 105 grams of suspected cocaine, and about $2,500 in cash, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A 28-year-old man from Lowell with “possible affiliations” to the Latin Kings gang was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly distributing illegal firearms and drugs, State Police said.

The arrest follows an investigation that began after troopers received a tip in early June about a potential cocaine trafficking operation in the Lowell area, the statement said.

During the investigation, Santana allegedly had “numerous voice and text conversations” with an undercover trooper about the potential sale of cocaine, the statement said.

Investigators retrieved his phone number through previous police reports and a separate undercover social media investigation, the statement said.

They allegedly coordinated several controlled purchases of firearms and drugs as part of the investigation, the statement said.

His criminal history indicates he was convicted of a felony and does not have the legal right to possess firearms, the statement said.

Santana faces a total of 14 charges including the illegal sale and distribution of drugs and firearms, the statement said.

The investigation involved the State Police Gang Unit, Middlesex and Essex detective units, and the Lowell Police Department vice and narcotic units, the statement said.

