Man, 66, fatally shot in Seekonk

A 66-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Seekonk, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

Quinn’s office confirmed the shooting in a statement, saying Seekonk police responded around 9:53 p.m. Tuesday to the area of 101 Forsyth Circle for “possible” gunshots.

Officers discovered the victim, Joseph Housley, suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound” in an apartment at that address, the statement said.