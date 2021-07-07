Man arrested for murder of woman in Malden home invasion

Police have also arrested 24-year-old Cody DiGaetano of Chelsea for allegedly helping Butler flee the murder scene and providing him transportation to Ashland, where he stayed overnight, prosecutors said. DiGaetano faces charges of accessory after the fact to an armed robbery and accessory after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Brian Butler was arrested without incident at an Ashland home, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement. Butler faces murder, armed home invasion, and other charges in the slaying of Erin Fitzgibbon, 30, of Everett, who was shot in the head at a home on Malden’s Fairmont Street Tuesday morning.

A 30-year-old Everett man was arrested Wednesday morning on charges that he murdered a young woman during a home invasion in Malden Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Both men are to be arraigned Wednesday in Malden District Court.

“Erin Fitzgibbon’s death was the tragic result of her being in the wrong place at the wrong time. We recognize that for her loved ones and for the public last night was a long night wondering about the whereabouts of Mr. Butler,” Ryan said in the statement.

Ryan said at a news conference Tuesday that Butler was robbing the family that lived in the Fairmont Street home and Butler had no connection to Fitzgibbon, who was staying there as a guest.

Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis on Tuesday had asked for the public’s help in locating Butler.

“We believe that as a result of the media attention on this case an individual known to the persons involved in this incident was able to help move our investigation forward in locating Mr. Butler. We are grateful for everyone’s patience and vigilance in this case,” Ryan said.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.