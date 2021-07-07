Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell hold fund-raising advantage as Janey plays catchup in mayoral race

Janey, who has been acting mayor since March, also raised more money than her competitors in May and April, when she announced her bid . But she hasn’t closed the cash-on-hand gap with Wu, Campbell, and Essaibi George.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, seeking to to strike the “acting” from her job title, raised more money than any of her competitors in the Boston mayoral race last month. But Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George had more money in the bank at the end of June, just 11 weeks ahead of the preliminary election that will narrow down the field of hopefuls to two.

Both Wu and Campbell had a little more than $1 million in the bank, according to state campaign finance filings. Essaibi George, who raised the second-most of any candidate last month, had over $665,000 on hand.

Wu and Campbell both announced their mayoral candidacies months before Janey, who had roughly $537,000 in cash on hand.

Janey, who polling has found to be leading the pack along with Wu, brought in over $257,000 last month. Essaibi George collected more than $182,000, Wu raised more than $156,000, and Campbell raised over $100,000.

State Representative Jon Santiago — another contender for City Hall’s top post, which was held by Martin J. Walsh before he left to be secretary of labor — brought in just shy of $90,000 in June, leaving him with roughly $410,000 in the bank. John Barros, Boston’s former economic development chief who also ran for mayor in 2013, pulled in nearly $60,000 and had less than $320,000 in the bank.

Little-known candidate Robert Cappucci has just over $4,000 on hand. The state Office of Campaign and Political Finance did not show any fund-raising data for Richard Spagnuolo, who has also qualified for the ballot.

Despite fund-raising differences, five campaigns have spent within $60,000 of one another since the start of the year. Campbell has spent the most of any candidate over the last six months — nearly $500,000. A super PAC supporting Campbell has also spent more than $373,000.

Barros, who is struggling in the polls, has spent shy of $223,000 since Jan. 1, the least of any of the major candidates.

Meanwhile, in state politics, Governor Charlie Baker, who has yet to announce whether he will seek a third term, ramped up his fund-raising slightly. He brought in just under $91,000 after raising less than $10,000 in each of the two previous months, state filings show. If he seeks reelection, Baker, who had over $524,000 in the bank, would join former state representative Geoff Diehl in the race for the GOP nomination. Diehl announced his candidacy over the weekend.

In the Democratic field, Harvard professor Danielle Allen led her two opponents, former state senator Ben Downing and state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, in both fund-raising and cash on hand. Allen had more than $339,000 in the bank, compared to just shy of $232,800 for Chang-Díaz, who announced her candidacy in late June, and Downing’s roughly $117,000.

Jasper Goodman can be reached at jasper.goodman@globe.com.