New panel aims to improve behavioral health programs in Medford

Medford is seeking community members to serve on a new commission to help improve behavioral health programs in the city.
The City Council in March approved creation of the Promote, Prevention, Support Behavioral Health Commission. The 12-member panel will include three community members: a member of a family that has used behavioral health services; a representative from the provider community; and a resident with professional experience in the field.
To apply, submit a letter of intent by July 21 to the Medford Office of Diversity and Human Resources at boardsandcommissions@medford-ma.gov.
Set to begin meetings later this summer or in the fall, the commission will monitor data on behavioral health in the city and work with city departments, community providers, and residents on ways to enhance services.
The commission’s other members will include city officials from the Board of Health, the School Department and other agencies, along with representatives from Tufts University, Lawrence Memorial Hospital, and Armstrong Ambulance.
