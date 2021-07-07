New panel aims to improve behavioral health programs in Medford

Medford is seeking community members to serve on a new commission to help improve behavioral health programs in the city.

The City Council in March approved creation of the Promote, Prevention, Support Behavioral Health Commission. The 12-member panel will include three community members: a member of a family that has used behavioral health services; a representative from the provider community; and a resident with professional experience in the field.

To apply, submit a letter of intent by July 21 to the Medford Office of Diversity and Human Resources at boardsandcommissions@medford-ma.gov.