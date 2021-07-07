Newton secures new state grant for road improvements

The city will use the grant to help several projects, including the installation of new flashing beacons at three crosswalks in Newton Centre, Fuller said.

The funding through the agency’s Shared Streets and Spaces program supports initiatives focused on safe streets, shared mobility, and hopefully outdoor dining, Fuller said in a statement.

The state’s Department of Transportation has awarded more than $150,000 in grant money for road improvement work, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

People who use the crosswalks at those locations will be able press a button to turn on flashing yellow lights that alert approaching cars, according to Fuller. The lights will increase pedestrian safety, she said.

The money will also be used to create a new bike share station, and move an existing station if needed, she said.

“As we optimize our system for ridership, if a station is very low performing, we move it to a location where it will benefit more residents,” Fuller said.

Grant money would also be used to help improve the outdoor dining areas of three or four restaurants by building platforms to raise the seating from street level to the sidewalk.

“This helps customers with all levels of mobility enjoy outdoor dining,” Fuller said.

Newton recently completed two other Shared Streets and Spaces projects using $353,000 from earlier grants, according to Fuller.

That work included two Park & Pedal electric bike stations and six new Bluebikes bikeshare stations.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.