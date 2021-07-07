‘A nightmare’: Aly Raisman speaks out about search for missing dog

Raisman’s dog, Mylo, has been missing since the holiday weekend when he ran off in the Seaport District.

Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman said Wednesday afternoon that her dog is still missing, telling the Globe that the situation has been a “nightmare” and expressing gratitude for the support of the Boston community in her search efforts.

The Massachusetts native was taking the almost one-year-old pup out for the last time before he went to bed on Saturday night when he ran off after apparently being spooked by fireworks. Raisman said she did not take him out to see the fireworks, which were happening in the area as part of the scheduled Harborfest celebrations, but as the colorful displays burst into the city sky, the sounds were “extremely loud.”

Raisman said she was only about two feet from her building when Mylo, terrified by the explosions, ran off into the night.

“Really bad timing,” she said. “It was just really, really, really terrible. Definitely, obviously, wish that did not happen.”

The six-time Olympic medalist tweeted around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday about the “unfortunate, bad luck” scenario, and asked her followers in the area for help finding the brown dog with piercing blue eyes. Raisman is now offering a reward to anyone who does find Mylo.

Since the night Mylo disappeared, Raisman said she has been searching almost nonstop with her family.

“We’ve barely slept, barely eaten,” she said. “There’s been nights where I’m driving around at like 3 a.m. just hoping that I see him.”

There have been multiple potential sightings, Raisman said, including in Southie, but no photos have been sent in, so they are “just not sure” if it is in fact him. But Raisman said she remains hopeful she and Mylo, who she has had since this past October, will be reunited soon.

“I would be very grateful if [people] could just try to keep their eyes on him and just give us a call and tell us the exact location and try to call us immediately whenever they see him,” Raisman said.

On Independence Day, Raisman tweeted she would be “forever grateful” if people could put up flyers in the Boston area of Mylo, asking her followers to not “post the location in social media comments” or chase after him. Missing Dogs Massachusetts, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, has also stepped up to help with the search.

If anyone in the area spots Mylo, they are encouraged to contact Raisman directly at 617-293-7801 or lynnraisman@gmail.com, she said. At the time he ran away, the approximately 35 lbs. dog had both a tag and leash on.

“If someone has been taking care of him the last few days, I definitely want them to know I appreciate that so much, and I will offer them a reward and compensate them for their time,” Raisman said. “I just really want my dog back.”

Raisman said she has been “really, truly blown away” by the support shown to her by the community during “this difficult time,” adding that she has seen the best in people and is “really, really appreciative.”

The “unknowns” are the hardest part, but Raisman said that it’s “really scary to think about not having him, so I’m trying not to go to that dark place.”

“It’s really devastating,” she said. “Mylo is like everything to me. He’s like my child, so I revolve my days around him. He’s the best part of my days. So I literally feel like a piece of me is missing, not having him.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.