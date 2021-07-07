Scattered thunderstorms, hail cause downed trees and outages across Massachusetts

Thunder boomed and lightning flashed in the Boston area throughout the evening. A tropical storm watch was in place late Wednesday night for coastal areas of Cape Cod, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the East Coast.

The storms had mostly wound down by about 11 p.m., though there was a possibility of more rain moving into Massachusetts from the New York area overnight, according to Bill Leatham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

Thunderstorms clattered across the region Wednesday, downing trees, causing a small number of power outages, and dropping hail in some parts of the state, officials said.

Because the storms were scattered, there were wide variations in rainfall accumulations, Leatham said. The heaviest rains fell on a band stretching from about Orange to Barre, where totals were around 2 inches, but other parts of the state received as little as 1/10 of an inch, he said.

There were “numerous reports of tree damage” across the region, including several reports of limbs or trees that downed power lines in Dracut, Lawrence, and Methuen, where hail about 1 inch in diameter fell just before 5 p.m., Leatham said.

Trees and wires were down on Spring Road and Tyler Street in Dracut and on Leonard Avenue in Lawrence, according to the weather service’s website.

More than 3,700 electric customers across the state were without power as of 11:30 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s online outage map.

Leatham cautioned that more heavy rain and power outages could be coming later in the week, as Elsa’s remnants arrive in New England.

