Topsfield Fair will return in October

The Topsfield Fair, advertised as the United States’ oldest agricultural fair, will make its highly-anticipated return this October after its gates were shuttered for the first time since World War II due to the pandemic last year.

The fair will run from Oct. 1-11 with “no restrictions,” the Essex Agricultural Society, who organizes the event, said in a statement released this week.

Organizers were forced to shut down the fair in 2020 in the “interest of public health.” It was just the third time since its inception in 1818 that the fair was cancelled, according to the statement. The fair did not run in 1918 due to the influenza pandemic and was shut down again between 1943 and 1945 during World War II.